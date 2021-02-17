Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris holds calls with foreign leaders without Biden





Vice President Kamala Harris is proving she will play an important role in the White House as she awaits calls from foreign leaders without President Biden. A White House reading published Monday showed that Harris received a phone call from French President Emanuel Macron, where she “expressed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties“ “Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy in the country and around the world,” the statement read. “They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to face them together.” The president himself made a phone call to Macron last month, on January 24th. Although Biden knows many of the world leaders he will deal with from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, he has likely not dealt extensively with Macron since he was elected in 2017. A White House spokesman did not return a request for comment from Fox News. PSAKI SAYS BIDENI WILL SP SPEAK TO NETANYAHU ‘SOON’ AFTER 3 WEEKS WITHOUT A CALL: ‘ISRAEL IS AN ALL ALL IMPORTANT ALLIANCE’ As noted by Council on Foreign Relations, the role of vice presidents in foreign policy has grown since the mid-20th century. Dick Cheney is credited with shaping the foreign policy priorities of President George W. Bushs and Biden managed relations under President Barack Obama with several key countries. Conservatives, however, have reiterated concerns about Bidens’ ability to perform his four years in office as the oldest president ever elected at the age of 78. Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates asked in 2019 if older individuals, such as Biden, have the mental acuity or energy needed for a president. Concerns about Biden aside, Harris has long been expected to play a central role in the administration. CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR FOX NEWS Biden has also been under surveillance for disagreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a news conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that a call would occur “soon” although she acknowledged she could not set an exact date. Psaki said Netanyahu would be the first leader in the region to receive a call from Biden and reaffirmed that Israel is an “important ally” for the US Biden summoned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador the week he was inaugurated. Harris also held an independent phone call with Trudeau shortly after Biden.

