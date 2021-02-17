Valley News – COVID-19: Vermont opens vaccination appointments for ages 70 and up

Connect with us

COVID-19: Vermont opens vaccination appointments for ages 70 and up

MONTPELIER The Vermont Department of Health was flooded with phone calls Tuesday morning as the COVID-19 vaccination schedule began for people age 70 and older.

In the first 15 minutes of opening for that age group, the department received 7,000 calls, according to a press release. The state had previously focused vaccination efforts on those 75 and older, as well as health care workers, medical emergency providers, and people in long-term care institutions.

Given the volume of calls, the department requires people to schedule their appointments online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.

There are plenty of meetings for everyone in the age group, the announcement said.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said officials expect to be able to move quickly in the age group of 70 and older and then return to the age group of 65 and older.

It is very clear that we are now in a race, said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during state officials on Tuesday, regular information of the virus twice a week.

The race demands that Vermonters continue to work to contain the virus by adhering to public health guidelines, such as avoiding congested indoor spaces, gatherings for large families, keeping physical distance, and wearing masks.

The other contestant is the vaccine, Levine said. As has been said and reinforced today, more vaccines are on the way.

As of Tuesday morning, 14% of Vermonters over the age of 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state vaccine panel. Vermont had administered 115,700 doses to 37,500 people who had received both doses required. In the Upper Valley, more than 6,500 people in Windsor County and 3,300 in Orange County have received at least one dose.

In New Hampshire, officials have given more than 208,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and nearly 61,700 Stateri Granite have received both doses, according to a vaccine tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White River Valley leads new cases in schools

SOUTH ROYALTON school officials have identified additional cases of COVID-19 affecting White River Valley schools.

The White River Valley High School, which along with the high school and elementary school moved to distance learning last week, has five cases of COVID-19, according to the Vermont Department of Health’s case list.

The leaders of the preK-12 White River Valley School, which has campuses in Bethel and South Royalton, first made the switch to distance learning last Thursday after identifying a positive case.

Officials at Randolph Elementary School identified a second case there Thursday afternoon, so students there are also learning remotely this week, according to a MeSSAge for families by Layne Millington, Orange Southwest School District Superintendent.

Many of the events that led to our schools being closed were preventable, Millington said in his message.

He noted that play and sleep dates should not occur and if they do occur, those involved are required to quarantine; non-essential travel outside Vermont requires quarantine; adults are required to maintain a distance of 6 meters on school premises; and people with flu-like or respiratory-like symptoms or who have lost their sense of taste or smell are asked not to come to school until they are discharged by a school nurse.

Students at Randolph Elementary School as well as both White River Valley School campuses are expected to return for private tutoring on March 3, following the February break.

Newport Middle School is scheduled to reopen to teach in person on Wednesday after completing contact tracking for a COVID-19 case there, according to a post on the districts Facebook page.

Thetford Academy reported a recent COVID-19 case to a member of the school community. The person was not in close contact with anyone else on campus during their infectious period and therefore the matter did not require any change in school operations, Carrie Brennan, AT school principal, said in an email.

DH provides support for women after childbirth

MANCHESTER Amid rising isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinics in Manchester and Bedford, NH, have launched a new program of screening for postpartum depression for mothers of newborns, according to a DH press release.

The show, which will take place on two-week, two-month, four-month and six-month newborn pediatric visits, will ask new mothers to answer a questionnaire based on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale using a secure tablet device.

If the screening results are positive, the pediatrician will ask the mother if she has talked about her mental health with her insurer and if she is receiving mental health treatment. If not, the pediatrician will refer the mother to a local provider.

The postpartum show is starting in D-Hs practices with the most pediatric visits, spokeswoman Audra Burns said in an email. Eventually, the Lebanon-based health system plans to introduce screening in all DH pediatric practices, she said.

Online sources of postpartum depression are available online at 2020mom.org AND after lindjes.net.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Nora Doyle-Burr can be reached at [email protected] or 603-727-3213.



