India reports 11,610 new cases of COVID-19, 100 deaths in the last 24 hours





Meanwhile, the removal of Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry is "a victory for the people," Prime Minister V Narayanasamy told NDTV late Tuesday night, shortly after Rashtrapati Bhavan removed Ms Bedi from office. The order, which comes as the ruling Congress navigates a crisis of numbers, is widely seen as a political move by the BJP to deny their rivals the main campaign platform and further weaken them ahead of the May elections. Here are the latest updates for the latest news: Telangana adds 148 new cases to its coronavirus rating

Telangana recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases bringing the total case load to nearly 2.97 lakh while a related death pushed the number to 1620. India reports 11,610 new Covid-19 cases, 100 deaths in the last 24 hours With 11,610 new cases, India’s COVID-19 number has risen to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has risen to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of deaths due to viral disease has risen to 1,55,913 in the country with another 100 victims reported in a 24-hour period, ministry data showed updated at 8am. Follow Covid Rates Or Face New Block, Maharashtra Prime Minister Warns

Concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines for masks and social distancing or be prepared to face another round of blockades. After reporting 4,092 cases of COVID-19 last Sunday, the highest calculation for a day in more than a month, Maharashtra recorded 3,663 new cases on Tuesday, 461 of them in Mumbai. Joe Biden says vaccines available to all Americans by the end of July

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that all Americans will have access to Covid-19 vaccines before August. Biden has previously predicted that vaccines may be available to everyone by spring, but the White House has recently softened its optimism, citing difficulties with both the availability of vaccines and the ability to deliver them. Kiran Bedi is removed as governor of Toy Puducherry amid the congressional crisis

The removal of Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry is “a victory for the people,” Prime Minister V Narayanasamy told NDTV late Tuesday night, shortly after Rashtrapati Bhavan removed Ms Bedi from office. The order, which comes as the ruling Congress navigates a crisis of numbers, is widely seen as a political move by the BJP to deny their rivals the main campaign platform and further weaken them ahead of the May elections. Read Here Kiran Bedi thanked the government for a “life-time experience” as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry after she resigned from the top post last night amid a crisis in the ruling Congress government in the union territory. The Congress government has fallen into a minority after four congressional leaders resigned from the Assembly last month. Thank you to everyone who was part of my journey as Lt. Governor of Puducherry-

Puducherry people and all public officials. pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq – Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021 Kiran Bedi thanked the government for a “life-time experience” as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry after she resigned from the top post last night amid a crisis in the ruling Congress government in the union territory. The Congress government has fallen into a minority after four congressional leaders resigned from the Assembly last month. Adverse events after coronavirus vaccination Only 1 in 2,000: Center

Only one in 2,000 beneficiaries reports minor effects after vaccination against COVID-19, the Center said on Tuesday, noting that the rate of side effects after immunization was recorded at 0.05 percent. Spreading the rumors, NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said the vaccination would not affect fertility in any way. Over 100 Covid Cases In A Bengaluru Apartment Complex After 2 Parties

An apartment complex in the capital Karnataka, Bengaluru, has been declared a no-go zone after 103 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus. According to district officials, the increase in Covid cases was recorded just days after two wedding anniversary parties were organized in the residential company. Delhi Registers 94 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in more than 9 months: Government

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases today, the lowest in more than nine months, while the positivity rate fell to 0.17 per cent in the city, authorities said. A fatality was also recorded, bringing the number of deaths due to viral disease to 10,894 in the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government. New technique for selecting people at high risk of COVID-19 in England for vaccines

A new risk prediction model developed by Oxford University scientists will be deployed as new technology by the National Health Service (NHS) in England to help clinicians identify a new group of people who may be at risk. high by COVID-19. Over 800,000 adults will now be eligible to receive a vaccine as part of current vaccination groups, combining several health and personal factors, such as age, ethnicity and body mass index (BMI), as well as conditions. certain medical and treatments. North Korea “tried to hack” Pfizer over vaccine information, says South: Reports North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday, according to reports. The impoverished, nuclear-armed North has been under self-imposed isolation since closing its borders in January last year in a bid to protect itself from the virus that first appeared in neighboring China and has continued to engulf the world, killing more than two million people. Leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly insisted that the country has had no cases of coronavirus, though outside experts doubt these claims. New COVID-19 cases drop 16 percent last week: World Health Organization The number of new cases reported worldwide Covid-19 fell by 16 percent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organization said. The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 percent week-on-week to 81,000, the WHO said late Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures as of Sunday. Five of the six WHO regions in the world reported a double-digit drop in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing an increase of seven percent. India’s fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: Prime Minister Modi India’s war against COVID-19 is inspiring the world, although at the beginning of the pandemic other countries concerned about the country’s situation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is pursuing a central human approach to advancing the global good, which is based on a balanced well-being and healthy well-being, he said, practically giving the hate speech to “Anger Practitioners” at the Institute’s platinum jubilee celebrations of the Heart of Shri Mission Ram Chandra.







