Covid-19: Mori health providers lose ‘masks to do’

Some of Mori’s biggest health providers in Auckland and Taranaki are “disappointed” that they did not receive any of the one million health officials’ masks promised for “vulnerable whunau”, but the Ministry of Health has said they have been distributed through channels others .

On Monday, an email was sent to Mori health providers by Mori Health Deputy Director-General John Whaanga who said the masks would be distributed the next day to help people protect themselves from Covid-19.

Ngti Ruanui runs the largest healthcare provider Mori in Taranaki, where people are eager to find out if there may be cases of the Covid-19 community from the infected Papatoetoe family who visited Waitangi over the weekend.

RNZ Health officials believe there is about 10 percent of the population that they will not be able to persuade to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Iwi’s trust manager Rachael Rae said while iwi had their stockpiles of masks purchased during the last block, it was “irritated” that the last influx was not being offered to them.

“We have had absolutely none, nothing has been taken.

“[I’m] very upset that our whnau must wait, or that they are at the bottom of the barrel. “

The CEO of Te Waipareira Trust, a Mori social service provider who does most of the Covid-19 testing in West Auckland, John Tamihere, was skeptical that a million masks had been provided.

RNZ / RNZ John Tamihere: “If you will [the distribution of masks] it is true, it has not come anywhere near the population Mori “.

Tamihere, who is also chief of staff for the Mori Party, said: “If it is true, it has not come anywhere near the Mori population.

“I think people in the Ministry of Health should just be determined … because they are trying to build self-confidence and they really need to stick to the truth.

“We are very capable now of starting to look for a to-Mori, by-Mori, per-Mori solution that works very well for us and is efficient, it is cost effective,” Tamihere said.

Late yesterday, one of his staff received a call from the Waitemat County Health Board offering masks.

Mori Party co-leader Debbie Ngrewa-Packer, who also holds a leadership role within Te Rnanga o Ngti Ruanui, said it appeared Mori organizations were “missing from the supply chain” which made it difficult for them to ” ensure that resources are getting to where they are most needed ”.

Aniwa Hurihanganui / RNZ Party Co-Chair Took Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Supply targeting food banks – ministry

However, the Ministry of Health said one million masks were never intended for Mori health providers.

In a statement, a spokesman said the masks were given to the Ministry of Social Development to be distributed through the New Zealand Food Network, with 30,000 insured at Taranaki food banks, 770,000 distributed at Auckland food banks and 200,000 being held in reserve for contingency supply.

They said another 61,600 had now been released to 14 Mori organizations in Auckland, which was “coordinated and facilitated with local DHBS”.

At H Oranga, a healthcare provider run by Auckland iwi Ngti Whtua, has been mobilizing during the level 3 blockade involving police assistance at checkpoints at the Tmaki Makaurau border.

Its chief executive Boyd Broughton said they were not being treated as partners.

“There is still an inadequate division of authority, in terms of borders. We do not have the authority to approve or reject exemptions for whnau and businesses wishing to cross the border.”

He said they had also called for the borders to be in another location because there were side roads that people used to cross through checkpoints, but this was ignored.

“Ata [police] are working with us [but] “There is still a lot of room for improvement, there is always.”

He wanted the National Pandemic Response Team, Te Rp Whakakaupapa Urut, to be given a greater role in government communications for the Covid-19 response.

“It ‘s really frustrating that they’re not at that stage with our Ministry of Health giving advice … and translating some of the advice in question meaningful to our whnau towards making sure we lower their anxiety levels, making sure that we have the right messages for our calling. “

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Ministry of Social Development was working with health providers Mori and community organizations in Auckland to identify what additional financial support they needed.

“When we are responding to an event like this, I think a lot of organizations find themselves pushed to their absolute limit, especially those working in the health sector and so I want to thank those who worked 24 hours just like a lot at the moment to meet that need and that extends to organizations that are helping those in need as well ”.