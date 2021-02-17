World of Outlaws Expands Skagit Speedway Event | Local News

The World of Outlaws visit to Skagit Speedway, usually one of the most anticipated runway weekends of the year, will gain an extra day and a whole new name in 2021.
The traveling county announced it would hold a three-day event in clay ovals in Alger on September 3-5. The event will be called Skagit Nationals.
The Overseas world has traditionally raced two nights on the Skagit Speedway, with professional drivers with big names like cash withdrawals and substantial in-game prizes.
These stocks will increase this year, with cash prizes including a total handbag of $ 175,000, $ 10,000 to win on Friday and Saturday and Sunday finale offering $ 25,000 to the winner. The three nights will offer $ 1,000 to all drivers starting the final race of the Outlaw World of the Evening, A Main.
Skag Speedway owner Steve Beitler said the bags are likely to attract even more drivers than usual event.
“It will attract more cars and more cars is more fun for the fans,” he said. “More cars will follow the Outlaw if they know a lot of money is at stake.”
Beitler said the expanded event escalated as a result of a conversation with World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter at an event in Florida.
“He said they want to do big events every month and I said ‘We need to talk about Skagit Speedway,'” Beitler said.
Carter apparently agreed and noted that Skagit Speedway has the most watched Outlaws event on the West Coast.
Beitler said he hopes the partnership will grow.
“This year will be the beginning of something big,” he said.
World of Outlaws has held 38 races at Skagit Speedway, most recently in 2019 when Logan Schuchart won both nights.
The Skagit Nationals will be the first three-night Outlaws event there since 1995. The lineup is expected to include two-time Series champion Brad Sweet, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz and 2019 Rookie Series Carson Macedo.
After a 2020 season offered over pay per view due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bietler said he is in communication with the State Department of Health regarding next season and will have more to announce later. Pre-schedule includes an opening night of April 24th and a three-day Jim Raper Memorial Mourning Cup scheduled for June 24-26.
Beitler was recently named Promoter Region of the Year, covering a region that includes 15 states.
“It’s a testament to a whole team at Skagit Speedway that they accepted us when we were up here on the Northwest corner,” he said.
