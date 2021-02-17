Vaccine Clinic at San Francisco International Airport Local News

A two-day vaccination clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide COVID-19 vaccines for all San Mateo County residents aged 65 and over, regardless of insurance.
The clinic takes place Wednesday and Friday at SFO Long Term Garage, 806 S. Airport Blvd.
Appointments will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to noon Friday.
People must register in advance and bring a photographic ID showing the date of birth. Registration on foot is not available and people who do not meet the eligibility criteria will return or have their appointments canceled, according to the county.
The SFO Clinic, which began Feb. 12, was previously limited to residents covered by the San Mateo Health Plan or those who had no other access to the vaccine. County officials decided Sunday to expand the clinics to fill the remaining appointments.
Preston Merchant, a spokesman for San Mateo County Health, said the county predicts 12,000 residents will be vaccinated at the SFO clinic by the end of Friday.
As of Monday, 109,793 county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, representing 17.1% of individuals 16 years and older in the county.
San Mateo County is focused on vaccinating health care workers and individuals 65 and older at this time. Vaccination for future eligible group teachers, childcare workers, farm workers and first responders will begin Feb. 22, the county announced last week.
