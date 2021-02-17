Will Smith Teams with Nigeria EbonyLife on Film, TV Slate – Deadline





exclusive: Westbrook by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Studios is joining EbonyLife Studios, one of Nigeria’s leading content companies, in a list of co-produced film and television projects each linked to the African continent. The deal is the first of its kind for Westbrook in Africa. Under the partnership, the companies will produce at least two series and one film, including the following projects: Dada Safaris is a drama series ‘Afropolitan’. She follows four best friends who, after finding themselves in personal and career deadlocks, take a step on the wild side when one of them inherits the safari house owned by her late husband’s family and invites her friends to join its newly discovered goal- business renewal and resumption. Similar story Hot Pack: ‘Fast & Loose’ with Will Smith & Helmer David Leitch opening bids for STXfilms, Westbrook, 87Nord IN gods, a couple of married Cambridge professors set out to find answers to a wave of natural disasters, but instead found seven long-forgotten African gods. Seeking the help of two divine African children who can communicate with the immortals, the team is unlikely to find the secret behind the awakening of the gods before the world, as they know it has changed forever. Will we get married? is a comedy feature set in the US and tells the story of the daughter of a shy rich Nigerian family who falls in love with a nervous but charming African-American from Atlanta and their decision to marry. As the couple hopes for an intimate ceremony, their parents have other ideas, and they are faced with the possibility of either staying on the ground or agreeing to make the big Yoruba through the Atlanta wedding they never wanted. As we discovered last month, Westbrook’s recent expansion includes an international pact with that of Israel. euphoria producer Tedy Productions. EbonyLife has previously reached agreements with studios including Netflix and Sony Pictures TV. Westbrook Studios SVP, Head of International TV & Film, Eli Shibley, said: “As we decided to focus our initial list of international content for the studio business across a diverse group of key territories and regions, world-class creative energy and art comes from outside Africa it is absolutely undeniable. We are excited to be working with a top-class producer like Mo and her EbonyLife team to tell stories that uniquely celebrate African characters and perspectives and resonate with superb film and television fans around the world. “ “We all dream that lofty goals come true, then one day those dreams come true,” added EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu. “I’m proud to announce that our vision for EbonyLife Studios is to partner with Will and Jada’s Westbrook The studios are now real. WestbrookThe goal is to create and nurture powerful and comprehensive content. This is fully in line with our vision at EbonyLife – to tell global African stories from our perspective. Together, we will develop a list of projects that reflect our common goals. We are beyond excited! ” Westbrook TV projects include recently announced Change: The War for America, a six-part series of documents for the fourteenth amendment and a two-season order for Bel-Air, the dramatic resurgence of the Will Smith icon The fresh prince of Bel-Air by Peacock.







