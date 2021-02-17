Famous chef Pete Evans’s Instagram account has been deleted for ‘repeated sharing’ of misinformation Covid | Media





Celebrity chefs and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has been forever fired from Instagram for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines. Facebook confirmed on Wednesday that it had deleted Evans’s account on the popular photo-sharing platform. The account had hundreds of thousands of followers. We have removed Pete Evans account for repeatedly sharing dropped claims about coronavirus or vaccines, the company said in a statement. We do not allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or about Covid-19 vaccines that have been unlocked by public health experts. Evans’s Facebook page was removed in December, but he continued to share misinformation through Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook. Facebook had earlier fired some of its chief executives on Instagram for violating its misinformation policies. The company’s coronavirus and vaccine misinformation policies were updated last week with the social media giant vowing to crack down on false claims. Facebook on Wednesday expanded the list of fake claims that has promised to remove the addition of some more about coronavirus and vaccines. False claims that the company says will not be tolerated include that Covid-19 is man-made, that it is safer to get the disease than the vaccine, and that the vaccines are toxic, dangerous, or cause autism. Facebook consulted with health groups such as the World Health Organization before expanding the list. Evans announced last week that he would run for federal parliament while standing as a Senate candidate for an extreme party set up by former One Nation senator Rod Culleton. Evans was a judge on My Kitchen Rules between 2010 and 2020. In November, Evans was fired from Channel Ten on the day he was due to start filming Im a Celebrity Get Me Out Here! after his publisher and numerous brands abandoned him to post a cartoon that included a neo-Nazi symbol on his social media accounts. Evans then apologized to people who misinterpreted the cartoon. He has consistently posted against Covid-19 vaccines and masks, shared discredited coronavirus cures, and claimed in a podcast that the coronavirus was a hoax. Evans regularly used his Instagram account to cast doubt on official information about Covid-19, vaccines and other major science pieces. His company was fined more than $ 25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in April after he promoted a device called BioCharger in a live broadcast on Facebook, claiming it could be used in conjunction with the coronavirus. TGA said the claim had no apparent basis. Evans was also criticized in 2020 for promoting the views of David Icke, the British conspiracy theorist previously accused of denying the Holocaust and barring entry to Australia.

