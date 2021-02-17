PH Covid-19 active cases now 29,814 with 1,184 new infections

MANILA, Philippines Active cases in countries with Covid-19 rose to 29,814 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,184 new cases of infection on Wednesday.

This brings the current total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 553,424.

The DOH also reported 271 new recurrences, bringing the number of patients cured of the disease to 512,033.

There were also 53 new casualties, bringing the death toll to 11,577.

According to the DOH, active cases account for 5.4 percent of the count, while recoveries and deaths account for 92.5 and 2.09 percent of the case load, respectively.

Of the active cases, 85.4 percent are mild, 8.5 are asymptomatic, 2.6 are critical, 2.6 are severe, and 0.83 are moderate cases.

Four duplicates, which are all recoveries, have been removed from the total number of cases.

Further, two cases were later found to have been negatively tested and removed from the total number of cases, while 30 cases previously marked as recoveries were also reclassified as death after final confirmation.

For hospital capacity, DOH said 62 percent of intensive care uses unit beds, 66 percent of isolation beds, and 77 percent of ward beds for Covid-19 patients are still available.

Dr. Alethea De Guzman, a medical specialist at the DOHs Bureau of Epidemiology, said on Tuesday that the national growth rate of Covid-19 cases was still showing a decline, with the initial signs of a flattening trend from rising in mid-January.

However, she said Central Visayas and Caraga have shown an increasing rate of coronavirus infections.

Metro Manila has a negative growth rate, according to de Guzman, but she said eight cities, particularly Valenzuela, Pasay, Malabon, Pasig, Makati, Navotas, Las Pias and Manila, have shown an increase in reported cases.

De Guzman also said that the use of healthcare is in the safe zone for all regions, but stressed the need to maintain or increase the capacity of healthcare.

As Covid-19’s national growth rate slowed, Malacaang earlier voiced support for the recommendation to place the entire country under quarantine of the general less restrictive community, as it stressed the need to address hunger and poverty.

