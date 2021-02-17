International
European Space Agency Searching for Astronauts | Voice of America
The European Space Agency (ESA) said Tuesday it is recruiting young astronauts for the first time since 2008 and encouraging women and people with disabilities to apply.
The announcement came Tuesday at a virtual news conference involving ESA Director-General Jan Worner and current agency astronauts. Worner said while ESA still has astronauts from the final selection process, it needs new astronauts to ensure continuity and ensure a smooth transfer of knowledge from one class to another.
Worner said the agency is looking to add up to 26 permanent and reserve astronauts. And it strongly encourages women to apply as well as people with disabilities on its list to increase diversity among crews. The agency has launched a paracronaut program set up to examine what is needed to introduce astronauts with disabilities to the International Space Station.
ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti said if technology can allow other people to work and thrive in space, it can do the same for people with disabilities. When it comes to space travel, we are all disabled. You know, we all have a disability because we just weren’t meant to be up there. So what brings us from being, you know, incapable of going into space to being able to go into space is technology.
Applications for an astronaut job at ESA include a master’s degree in natural sciences, engineering, mathematics or computer science and three years of postgraduate experience. But the agency says it is looking for everyone, not specialists.
The application process starts on March 31 with all the details available on the ESA website. The period will last until May 28 this year with the result expected to be announced in October 2022.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]