



Licensing and Distribution Paramount Worldwide Television acquired international distribution rights for “Dwight in Shining Armor” in 2019. Currently, the 30-minute series can be viewed in over 34 countries and territories, and in 15 different languages.

“What a journey it has been, and what a joy it is to see ‘Dwight in Shining Armor’ come in full circle with the last season it deserves,” he said. Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. “Brian and LeeAnne Adams, the team of men and women who co-created the show, poured their hearts and souls into bringing these characters to life. They created a magical environment not far from our country, but where anything is possible. Still, the real magic is in the way the characters interact with each other and how they have loved themselves to the families watching those who seek to succeed. Viewers will not be disappointed by what awaits. “ “Dwight in Shining Armor” takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teenager, falls into an antique, underground room and goes down side by side with Gretta, a Gothic princess who has magically slept for a thousand years. Dwight’s “kiss” awakens Gretta, her court magician, Baldric, as well as many medieval villains, and makes Dwight its de facto champion until her hordes of enemies are defeated. In the final peak season, young villains team up with older ones to threaten the world of Dwight at Woodside and Gretta’s Rogemore. Dwight and Gretta team up with old friends as they race to solve the mystery of “who is the memory thief?” “We experienced so much emotion last year that we brought this story to an end,” said the series’ co-creator. Brian J. Adams. “But the strongest feeling we have now is gratitude. We are so grateful that we managed to finish our story and give it the end we envisioned more than ten years ago.” Sloane Morgan Siegel (Amazon Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on the Normal Road), Caitlin Carmichael (“The Good Doctor”), Joel McCrary (“Princess Diaries”), Danielle bisutti (“Lord of War”) and Evan Hofer (“Deadly Weapon”) star in this 50-episode series created by LeeAnne H. Adams AND Brian J. Adams (Amazon Studio “12 Princesses”). In addition to “Dwight in Shining Armor”, BYUtv’s original programming proposal includes new staged shows interspersed with “The Parker Andersons” and “Amelia Parker“for a mixed multicultural, intercultural family;” Relative Race “, a competitive show based on family history that follows four teams as they meet DNA-bound relatives for the first time in a race across United States; the unwritten play “The Magician of Paws” about creating custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes, from elephants to rabbits; and the long-running viral comedy series “Studio C.” BYUtvis available nationwide via cable, satellites and multiple digital media platforms. For a full list of BYUtv programs and to watch the full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the application. Free BYUtv free broadcasts, in-store purchases or ads. The network is always live, and past and present seasons are all available to train. Press access for videos, photos and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo. About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families with over 2,000 hours of fun and engaging programming that they can enjoy together. The content of the network is reliable, contemporary and clean, but smart and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv’s diversified portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes written and unwritten dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of HD collegiate live sports, game and movie shows, docudrama and special holiday TV concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every country in the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first American television network to broadcast all of its content live and unencrypted online. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available directly and on demand on many free digital platforms, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android and BYUtv.org. Based on Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University. BURIMI BYUtv Similar links http://www.byutv.org

