Theme and program for the National Festival St. Patricks, March 12-17, 2021, has been unveiled.

Do not be angry! Wake up Ireland! is the theme of the St. Patrick s Day Festival 2021, a clear call for Irish people around the world to let go of the long, dark months and stand up to embrace the brightest days ahead. Festivals St. Patricks has been made possible through the continued support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Filte Ireland, Dublin City Council and many generous partners and funders.

Do not be angry! Wake up Ireland! promises to be a positive and uplifting celebration of our incredible people, our beautiful island, our community ties, our youth, our artists, creators and creators, and our diaspora around the world. The festival will connect our global family, to mark our national day, through remembrance and celebration, song and history, laughter and tears, exploring the unique connections that bind us as a people. The Festival program is now available Festivals StPatricks.ie.

Many more collaborations will be announced soon including #RTVirtualParade with the St. Patricks, an exciting visual arts project with Damn Fine Print, and some very special moments of the show that will thrill and delight!

For this year Online Festival, a rich and dynamic series of events are being created and securely recorded by hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, creators, creators, art and live events workers, and community organizations across Ireland . These events will take place in St. Patricks Festival TV (SPF TV), a dedicated television channel on Festivals StPatricks.ie, which starts on March 12th and runs through six excellent virtual days and nights, and will be accessible worldwide.

Through the St. Petersburg Festival. Patricks, the world is invited to take a front row spot at the 2021 Patrick Festival, connecting our family of 80 million through music, theater, art, performance, poetry, storytelling, traditional arts, virtual tours, food, culture and much more. The full schedule of SPF TV with days and hours for each event will be announced in early March and viewers will be able to play all events on SPF TV Player until 21 March.

The festival will tell the stories of our dynamic, modern, diverse and uplifting culture and celebrate our proud ancient traditions. With over 100 events taking place over six brilliant virtual days and nights, there is something for everyone at this year’s Festival.

Artists and performers who will take part in the 2021 Festival Diverse Program include comedians Foil, Arms & Hog and Michael Fry, legendary poet Pat Ingoldsby, and acclaimed writers and broadcasters such as Marian Richardson, Brendan Balfe and Manchn Magan.

If food is your love, then check out chef Tadgh Byrnes on the history of Irish food, while for the young and young at heart the fabulous tales of the Fanzini Brothers and Tumble Circus will be entertained, as well as iconic storyteller Eddie Lenihan.

Attend some Wellness and Consciousness events with Bressie and Michael Ryan and their guests, including Happy Pear, among others.

For the musical trend, Festival 2021 features some of our favorite musicians including New Jackson, Pillow Queens, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Mary Coughlan, Myles OReilly, Gemma Dunleavy, Sorca McGrath, Gareth Quinn Redmond, Matthew Nolan, Lisa Hannigan, Adrian Crowley, Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC, Matthew Campbell of The Shamrock Tenors, soprano Mary McCabe, The Breath, Moxie, Kla, and Bran and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds.

Also in attendance are traditional performers and storytellers including Donnacha Dwyer, Sin A Deir S, Ceiliradh Chorca Dhuibhne, Shandrum Cil Band, Caoimhe O Flaherty, Ronan OFlagherty, Naoise Mac Cathmhaoil, Nuala Hayes, Jerry OReilly, Dermot Bolger, Annemarem N Nell N Chrnn.

International guests performing as part of St. The Patricks Festival 2021 includes Welsh legend Gruff Rhys and Scotlands Brdghe Chaimbeul and Aidan ORourke.

You will probably enjoy some traditional workshops from the Aran Islands like Cleas willow weaving and Aran knitting workshops, or choose from one of Ireland’s many virtual walking tours, from Ballad Tours Dublin to the Galway Food Tour, to name just two.

In a year when the arts, culture, our live events and tourism communities have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic, the St. Paul Festival. Patricks has channeled more than 85% of its program funding directly to these communities across Ireland, enabling the creation of events and experiences to fill our hearts with joy, hope and positivity, a truly national festival.

While the St. Patricks looks forward to a time when Ireland begins the journey towards reopening and prepares to welcome the world to our beautiful, vibrant island, this year we invite all of our people to celebrate from home, in support of the tireless work of our healthcare fighters and our front line workers, who fight every day to protect our people and get us out of the pandemic.

Speaking of the 2021 St. Patricks, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Catherine Martin said: “I was delighted this week to announce funding to support the vibrant, exciting program of events for these years. Patricks Festival. This re-imagined program, Do not be angry! it will allow us all to come together virtually to celebrate our national festival safely, but it will also provide us with an opportunity to reflect on what has been a very difficult year.

“The engaging program – for the first time ever – will be broadcast live for almost a full week and includes something for everyone. I am particularly pleased that the resources for the adapted festival are nurturing the arts, culture, live activities and tourism. of the community – some of the worst affected during these challenging times.Tabharfaidh s seo deis iontach dinn teaches le Chile go to foril mar phobal chun cultr agus oidhreacht shaibhir na hireann a cheiliradh.

Anna McGowan, Interim Director of the St. Patricks, said: As we move from winter to spring, people across our country and diaspora awaken with a new hope, a new shared vision of positivity for our future. Do not be angry! Wake up Ireland! will capture this sense of hope and optimism, presented online this year through St. Patricks Festival TV, with a huge range of events for every era and curiosity, celebrating our contemporary culture and those who have influenced us.

“We recognize a year of loss and isolation, and also a community action, local and international heroes and the unbreakable spirit of the Irish. We really do not expect to share this wonderful program of events today.

Speaking on the announcement of the Festival program, Lord of Dublin Mayor Hazel Chu said: It has been a difficult year for so many, so great to see that the Feast of St. Patricks is back next month, bringing with it so many fantastic events for us here at home in Ireland and enjoying them all over the world. I congratulate the Board and team of the St. Patricks for creating such a wonderful celebration of our contemporary culture.

Filte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly commented: While we cannot celebrate St Patricks Day in the same way this year, we hope to keep Ireland in mind and the St Patrick Festival 2021 will be a vibrant virtual showcase of more good culture, people and irelands countries. We hope to welcome international visitors to celebrate our national festival with us in 2022 once it is safe to travel again.

The National Festival of St. Patricks, Dublin takes place from 12 to 17 March 2021 and is made possible by the generous support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Filte Ireland and the Dublin City Council. Festival Events St. Patricks is supported by many partners including Dublin Airport, Ireland Tourism, UEFA Euro 2020, Foras na Gaeilge, Guinness Storehouse, Damn Fine Print, 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010 – 2030, Culture Ireland, Scottish Government, Welsh Government, RT , The Irish Times, FM104 and the Irish Hotel Federation.

