



LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is plotting an exit from the blockade that would see the hit UK economy return to work over the next five months after jumping ahead of most of the world in vaccinating its people. The novel coronavirus, which appeared in China in late 2019, has killed 2.4 million people worldwide, ruined normal life by billions and led the UK to its worst decline in 300 years. After moving faster than all other Western peers to stop Israel from vaccinating its population, the UK’s $ 3 trillion economy aims to be among the first major Western economies to return to normalcy – though it is still far from the furnaces of global growth in China. Johnson, who will set the blocking route on Feb. 22, said the staging plan would be cautious but irreversible, though schools are likely to return by March 8 along with a mass testing program for monitor the explosion. The Daily Mail reported that while office workers will be told to keep working from home for some time, parts of the economy such as holiday permits and larger hotels will reopen in April. Outdoor leisure such as theme parks and zoos, as well as golf, outdoor gyms and tennis may also resume in April, although pubs, bars and restaurants will have to wait until May and a reopening of full of pubs in early June. Leisure businesses may not return to their normalcy until July under an off-the-shelf map, the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had not yet been made by Johnson. Office staff are expected to be told to continue working from home when the prime minister unveils his map, Mail said. Work from home if you can send messages will continue for the foreseeable future. FITON Vaccine After suffering the world’s fifth worst official number COVID-19 and a series of disasters in its pandemic response, the Johnsons government moved much faster than most of the West to secure supplies of vaccines giving it a fresh start. Currently the UK has given 15.58 million people, or about 23% of its population 67 million, a first dose of the vaccine, behind only Israel and the UAE in per capita vaccines. Johnson, who has warned people to take newspaper reports on his plans carefully as a final decision will not yet be made, says he wants to see more clues as to how the vaccine is affecting serious illness and death. So far, there is some data from Israel about this, but not enough from the UK to be absolutely sure of the impact, Chris Whitty, the governments’ chief medical adviser, said on Monday. Facilitating the stricter peacetime restrictions on personal freedoms in modern English history will be accompanied by a mass testing program. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Edited by Jon Boyle

