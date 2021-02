Italy’s Draghi demands unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus

New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is urging Italys polarized politicians to unite after his new government to face the coronavirus pandemic and economic devastation it has wrought

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italys polarized politicians to unite after his new government to face the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has caused, saying Italy has a once in a lifetime chance of create a more stable, equitable and healthy world for future generations. Draghi pledged an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program in a 50-minute speech Wednesday before the Senate, which came ahead of a mandatory vote of confidence later in the day. Draghi is expected to win votes in both the Senate and the House of Commons after securing broad support for his government. Today unity is not an emotion, it is a task, Draghi said to applaud as he concluded his speech. A task guided by what unites us all: love for Italy. Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank who is widely credited with saving the euro, vowed a similar effort to do whatever it takes to get out of the pandemic that first erupted in Italy this time this year. past. He said the main goal of his administration was to confront the pandemic and protect the Italians by all means, “and urged politicians to set aside their political interests in a spirit of sacrifice for future generations. Draghis’ government was sworn in over the weekend, spanning several extraordinary weeks that saw widely known Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resign after a weak ally backed him. After attempts to form a third Conte government failed, President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi, 73, to form a high-profile, non-political government. The 23-member Draghis cabinet includes politicians in most ministries but puts technical experts in key roles, especially those responsible for securing more than 200 billion euros ($ 240 billion) in European Union pandemic recovery funds that Italy expects to receive spending in line with EU criteria, such as for ecological and digital transformations. Draghi said his government would be convincingly pro-EU and pro-US, saying he envisioned in particular the strengthening of bilateral relations with France and Germany. Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

