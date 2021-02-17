Farmers’ groups call it ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ on February 18; Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies





Representative image Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: Bharatiya Union spokesman Kisan Rakesh Tikait announced on Wednesday that the ‘Rocco Andolan Railway’ will take place on 18 February (Thursday) from 12 to 16 across the country. In particular, ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ has been called amid protests by groups of farmers against the Center’s new agricultural laws. As we talk to the news agency IANS, Tikait said the Center has lifted other restrictions but has not allowed many trains to move over the past eight months. He added that due to the decision of the Center, people were facing various difficulties. BKU spokesman said people from their villages will attend tomorrow ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ which has been announced by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. SKM is an umbrella body of farmers ‘agents’ unions. Following the announcement of the SKM, the railways have deployed an additional 20 Special Railway Protection Force (RPSF) companies across the country, with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, today urged “everyone to keep the peace. We will liaise with the district administrations and have a control room”. “We will gather information. Countries such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and several other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies (about 20,000 personnel) of the Railway Special Protection Force in these area, “he added. “We want to convince them not to cause inconvenience to passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (roko railway) to pass peacefully “, added Kumar. Farmers are agitating against the Farmers Produced and Produced Trade Act (Promotion and Facilitation), the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Law on Price Assurance and Farm Services, and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment).







