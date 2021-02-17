International
57% of Indians plan to travel in 2021 to reconnect with family, friends: Poll
MUMBAI : As travel returns to 2021, 57% of respondents in all age groups said they would connect with family and friends through personal travel this year, according to a study.
According to a study conducted by research firm YouGov for Airbnb, this feeling was reflected in groups of travelers who are more likely to travel after the pandemic as well, including GenX and millennials, she found.
The survey was conducted online among 1,040 travelers across the country between February 2-10.
Further, 50% of millennials said they would travel with friends and family, suggesting new nationwide hosting opportunities that could emerge in 2021, she said.
She found that 85% would like to stay in unique accommodation when they travel including heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas among others, exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends.
GenX (89%) and Millennials (86%), which make up a large group of current and future travelers, lead the trend. About 39% of Millennials declared a set goal to travel in 2021, he added.
He also found that over 59% of respondents consider health and safety a top priority, with the number increasing significantly for respondents who are 40 and up.
“After a year of sacrifice and hardship where so many were kept away for so long, 2021 offers many a chance to reconnect with friends and loved ones. We will also see the continued growth of restorative, comprehensive and sustainable travel throughout India, “Amanpreet Deklaroi Bajaj, Country Manager – Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Travelers are looking at more meaningful experiences, appreciating personal connection and valued time with friends and family, he thought. “Holidays in the hills and other natural environments are also helping travelers reconnect with the environment as a means to relax and recharge,” Bajaj added.
