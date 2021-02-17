Slow snowstorm run from Massachusetts in Last Winter Strike





Massachusetts is watching another snowstorm in February, this time one that jumps slowly up to 8 inches across parts of the state.

Forecasters are calling it a “prolonged” storm that arrives Thursday afternoon and lasts until Friday evening. Unknown it is unknown if the highest amounts of snow will be realized, forecasts say 4-8 inches, but ice and ice and this week’s previous storm is not expected. The highest total is expected north and west of Boston and from Foxborough down the South Coast, but anywhere outside the Cape and Islands can expect a few inches.

Snow will start in the middle of Thursday afternoon and the rains may not last until Saturday morning, Boston NBC10 meteorologist Aaron Perry said in an email. “It looks like the coastal system is going to take a more southern track, leading to a slower and longer stretch for New England South,” Perry said.

All of Massachusetts outside the Cape and Islands is under a winter storm observation. “Traveling can be difficult,” the warning reads. “Dangerous conditions can affect travel in the morning or evening on Thursday and Friday.”

The storm on Monday and Tuesday covered the roads in ice, resulting in several highway collisions and treacherous trips. More than 4,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power on the verge of outages. Forecast of the Boston area through the National Weather Service Today Sun, with a high near 29. Northwest Wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight Rising Clouds, with a low around 17. Northwest wind about 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday A chance of snow, mostly after 14:00. Killed, with a high near 29. Light and changeable smell. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Accumulation of new snow less than an inch possible. Thursday Night Snow is likely, mostly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a lowland about 26. Northeast Wind 3 at 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Accumulation of new snow from 2 to 4 inches is possible. Friday snow is likely. Killed, with a high near 32. Northeast Wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Accumulation of new snow from 2 to 4 inches is possible. Friday night snow is likely, mostly before 10:00 p.m. Cloudy, with a lowland about 21. North Wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Accumulation of new snow from 1 to 2 inches is possible. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Saturday night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Sunny Sun, with a high near 32. Northwest Wind about 7 mph. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and changeable in the evening. Monday There may be rain and snowfall. Cloudy, with a high near 37. South Wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday night A chance of rain and snowfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and changeable. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind about 8 mph.

