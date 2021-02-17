Cristian Sez Flrez (Master of Global Affairs, International Peace Studies, ’21)





Programs: Master in Global Affairs, Concentration of International Peace Studies Research interests: Armed Conflict and Memory, Transitional Justice Systems, Gender Issues, and Data Visualization Birthplace: Rich planet, Cday, Colombia (Although most of the past 20 years has been in Medellinn AND Bogot) What attracted you to study peace? All my experiences are based in Colombia, and especially based on armed conflict. I was lucky to be part of the Kroc Institutes Peace Arrangement Matrix project, which is part of the 2016 Final Peace Agreement in Colombia. I was part of the project helping to monitor the implementation of the peace agreement and approached the Masters to have more of a technical and theoretical training on what I am doing in this area. What did you do six months internship with Hummingbird The Center for Human Rights includes? Basically, I helped with the Missing Migrant & DNA program. What we do is support the family and friends of missing migrants who contact the organization. We collect information, such as the physical details or clothing they wore, and DNA, to help identify them. I helped set up registers of missing migrants and contacted families. I’m really interested in data, so my main project was to create a data tool that allows Colibr to retrieve data from their allies in the most efficient way for a fast authentication process. Listen to a podcast about the practice of the Cristians at the Colibri Center >>> How have your experiences affected your ability to connect with families? My boss at Colibr told me that one of the reasons they chose me was because I had experience working with victims in Colombia. I worked for a while at the House of Memory Museum in Medelln. Somethings is something I gained over time: the ability to work with people who are going through very difficult times in their lives, people who were victims of many things. But it is never easy, so you really need to prepare yourself. What is one lesson from the MGA program that really stands out to you? They teach us a lot about strategic peacebuilding, which I think can make you a really great peacebuilder. But most of it for me has been the way they encourage you to practice self-reflection. This is extremely necessary to grow as a peacebuilder or as an organization.

