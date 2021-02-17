Justice Department charges 3 North Korean computer programmers with a wide range of global hacks

TipRanks

2 strong buy dividend stocks yielding at least 7%

A number of factors are coming together in the market overview and indicate a possible change in conditions in the medium term. These include increases in commodity prices, namely, oil prices, which have been collected recently. In addition, the job numbers in January, released earlier this month, were disappointing at best and grim at worst. However, they do increase the chances of President Biden and the Democratic Congress pushing for a large-scale COVID facilitation package. These factors are likely to be pulled in different directions. Rising oil prices suggest a further tightening of supply, while the possibility of a further stimulus of money warns well for fans of market liquidity. However, these developments point to a possible price inflationary climate. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to rebuild and protect their portfolios. And that will bring us dividends. By ensuring a steady stream of income, regardless of market conditions, a reliable dividend balance provides a block for your investment portfolio when the stock stops appreciating. And so, we opened the TipRanks database and pulled the details into two stocks with high yields of at least 7%. Even better, these shares are seen as Strong Purchases by Wall Streets analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first stock we will look at is Williams Companies, an Oklahoma-based natural gas processing firm. Williams controls natural gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas and oil storage, in a network that stretches from the Northwest Pacific, through the Rocks to the Gulf Coast and across the South to the Mid-Atlantic. Williams’ main business is the processing and transportation of natural gas, with crude oil production and energy as secondary operations. The company has a large track record of dealing with almost one-third of all U.S. natural gas use, both residential and commercial. Williams will report his 4Q20 results later this month, but a look at Q3 results is informative. The company reported $ 1.93 billion upstream, down 3.5% year-on-year but up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter, and the highest quarterly revenue released so far for 2020. Net profits came at 25 cents per share, flat from Q2 but at 38% year-on-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, and the stock gained 7% in the two weeks after it was published. In a move that could show a strong Q4 profit along the way, the company announced its next dividend, which will be paid on March 29th. 41 percent for the joint stock payment increased 2.5% from the previous and annual quarter to $ 1.64. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.1%. Williams has a 4-year history of dividend growth and maintenance and usually increases payment in the first quarter of the year. Covering the stock for RBC, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz wrote: We believe Williams could hit the end of its EBITDA 2020 guidelines. While we expect short-term growth in NE to moderate, we think WMB should benefit from less than previously expected accompanying gas from Permian. Given our long-term view, we estimate that Williams may remain calm within the credit level metric during our forecast period and keep the dividend intact. To that end, Schultz rates WMB an Outperform (ie Purchase), and its $ 26 target suggests a 13% increase over the next 12 months. (To view Schultzs record, click here) With the last 8 reviews recorded, including 7 Acquisitions and only 1 Hold, WMB has earned its Strong analyst consensus rating. While the stock has gained in recent months, reaching $ 23, the average price target of $ 25.71 means it still has room for ~ 12% growth this year. (See WMB stock analysis at TipRanks) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. It is no surprise to find a REIT as a dividend champion that these companies are required by tax codes to return shareholders directly a high percentage of profits and often use dividends as a means of compliance. The Maryland-based AGNC focuses on MBS (mortgage-backed securities) with support and guarantees from the US government. These securities account for about two-thirds of the companies’ total portfolio, or $ 65.1 billion out of a total of $ 97.9 billion. AGNC’s most recent quarterly returns, for 4Q20, showed $ 459 million in net income and a net income per share of $ 1.37. While down yoy, EPS was the strongest recorded for 2020. For the year as a whole, AGNC reported $ 1.68 billion in total revenue and $ 1.56 per share paid in dividends. The current dividend, 12 cents per common stock paid each month, will age to $ 1.44; The change from the highest level of aging in recent years is due to a dividend reduction implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At the current rate, the dividend gives investors a strong return of 8.8%, and is easily affordable for the company given the current income. Among AGNC bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana, who wrote: AGNC has maintained a competitive yield on book value compared to other mortgage REITs (mREITS), even though it has earned more of its dividend and shares. riblera. While the turmoil in the mortgage markets at the end of March resulted in losses and lower book values ​​for all mortgage REITs, the AGNC was able to meet all of its marginal calls and, importantly, receive relatively more fewer losses incurred and therefore retain more of the power of unrest. Based on all of the above, Diana rates AGNC a Purchase, along with a $ 18 target. This figure means a potential upwards of 10% from current levels. (To see Diana’s story, click here) Wall Street is on the same page. Over the past two months, AGNC has received 7 acquisitions and a single hold – all added to a strong consensus assessment. However, the average price target of $ 16.69 suggests that stocks will remain limited for the foreseeable future. (See AGNC stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for trading dividend shares in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Stocks Best to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all of TipRanks equity knowledge. 