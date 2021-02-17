First International Bank launches new Digital Portfolio service: FibiPay | tidings





TEL AVIV, Israel, February 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – First International Bank e Israeli (Taste: FIBI)one of Of Israel major banking groups, today announced the launch of a new payment service: digital wallet – FibiPay. The digital wallet allows Bank customers to make payments directly from their mobile phone when making a purchase without having to present a credit card. FibiPay, currently supported by Android smartphones, allows customers to connect a credit card to their smartphone, directly from the bank app, in a simple and secure way and make a mobile payment, easily and quickly in the store . The new service allows the use of the digital portfolio in stores in Israeli and internationally, by placing the mobile device next to a marked NFC payment terminal that supports an EMV component. The advantages of paying via FibiPay directly from your mobile device are numerous: Membership in the service is free and is directly from the FIBI mobile app.

Customers do not have to take a credit card anywhere and can pay from a mobile device without the need for a physical card

No need to remember and enter a PIN code

Place the mobile device near the terminal and pay without direct contact

Customers do not need to give up the benefits that cards have that customers are able to view the details of the fees on the website and in the application, and at the same time, accumulate benefits The service is currently available to customers with Visa credit cards and will soon support Mastercard as well. The service is available to all FIBI customers and other banking brands: Otzar Hachayal, Ubank and Pagi. With the start of the service, CEO of the First International Bank Smadar Berber-Tsadik commented, “The launch of FibiPayis an important move for First International Bank, a competitive generating bank that promotes key solutions for its customers in the areas of payments, credit and capital markets.” Ron Grisaro, VP and Head of Banking Division at the First International Bank, stated, “FibiPay is an innovative and significant development within our rich digital service offerings. It allows our customers to enjoy an advanced digital portfolio, along with other services we have recently launched such as digital consulting. pensions, mobile account opening, and advanced skills in capital markets and investments. “ About the First International Bank of Israel First International Bank e Israeli (FIBI) is cross Of Israel the five largest banking groups. The FIBI Group offers a wide range of financial products and services to clients with the highest standards of professionalism and service. The FIBI Group includes the parent company, First International Bank and its subsidiary in Israeli– Massad Bank. Together, the group operates a network of 160 branches. CONTACT Dafna Zucker First International Bank e Israeli email: [email protected] Tel: 03 519 6224 Ehud Help Investor GK & Public Relations email: [email protected] Tel: 1 617 418 3096 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-launches-a-new-digital-wallet-service-fibipay-301229665.html SOURCE First International Bank e Israeli

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos