Humor over gossip? The world can learn a lot from Taiwan’s approach to fake news Coronavirus





Matt Hancock, we recently learned, got some indications of how to shape the UK vaccine strategy from the 2011 film Contagion. I do not know if this is something I would be proud of if I were the health secretary in the UK, but, look, it’s good that one is not shy about seeking different sources of advice. However, he may want to think about seeing Taiwan, rather than Hollywood, for further inspiration. Taiwan has only had nine deaths confirmed by Covid so far. The island of almost 24 million people managed to eradicate the virus without having a blockade across the country. In October, it was a big Pride parade. Life is mostly back to normal and the economy is doing well. There are many reasons why Taiwan has tackled the pandemic so successfully. It was burned by Sars in 2003, for one thing, and then created a powerful pandemic book. She also had an established culture of wearing masks. But what struck me most about Taiwan’s response is its strategy to develop it Audrey Tang, the digital minister, has described it as nerd immunity. Inoculating people from misinformation and treating infodemic is essential to fighting the coronavirus. Tang, Taiwan first minister of transgender government and a self-described citizen hacker, has done so by promoting digital democracy: using technology to encourage civic participation and build consensus. Tang has also broken the fake news by implementing a 2-2-2 humor over gossip strategy A response to misinformation is provided within 20 minutes, with 200 words or less, along with two fun images. At the beginning of the pandemic, for example, people were panicking to buy toilet paper because of a rumor that was being used to make face masks; supplies were running low. Thus, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang was released a cartoon of him waving the boom, with an inscription saying: We have only one pair of buttocks. It seems silly, but it went viral. Humor can be much more effective than serious fact-checking. So is his Boris Johnson boom shaking off the answer to coronavirus problems in the UK? Maybe (definitely) not. The lesson here is that a healthy democracy is built not from the bottom up, but from the bottom up.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos