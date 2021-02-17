Congress leader and Gandhi loyalist Captain Satish Sharma dies





Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma died Wednesday in Goa after a brief illness. He was 73 years old. Sharma was suffering from cancer and was ill for some time. “He died at 8.16 PM in Goa. His last rites would take place in Delhi on Friday, as the body was being brought from Goa,” his son Samir told PTI. A close aide to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sharma was Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Union from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government. Born October 11, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh Secunderabad, Sharma was a professional commercial pilot. A three-time Lok Sabha MP who represented the Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, Sharma was a member of Rajya Sabha for three terms representing the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He first became a member of Rajya Sabha in June 1986 and was later elected to Lok Sabha by Amethi in 1991 following the death of Rajiv Gandhi. He was later a member of Rajya Sabha from July 2004 to 2016. Sharma survives by his wife, a son and a daughter. Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala expressed his condolences to the Sharma family. “Deeply saddened by the death of Captain Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Captain Sharma embodied devotion and loyalty. Consolations to family and friends,” he wrote on Twitter. SHUT

