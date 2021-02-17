Remember, your family is waiting for you: Jr. NTR for drivers





People behind the wheel should remember that there is a dependent family waiting to return home, the Tollywood Junior NTR actor said here on Wednesday. Addressing the Cyberabad 2021 Annual Traffic Police Conference, he said he had come to the program not as an actor but as a sad person who had lost two family members in road accidents. Both his father Nandamuri Harikrishna and brother Nandamuri Janaki Ram lost their lives through no fault of their own in highway accidents, he said, adding that the accidents sent a strong message on road safety. The whole world knows how careful my father drove while driving my grandfather and former Prime Minister Andhra Pradeshs Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao for over 33,000 km on the safe Chaitanya Ratham. We lost it because of someone else who was driving carelessly, said Nannaku Prematho actor. Earlier, he launched two highway patrol vehicles, which would be stationed on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway. These two have been added to six vehicles already deployed and operational in other areas. Additional DGP (Railway and Road Safety) Sandeep Shandilya said that in Cyberabad alone, over 100 people are killed in road accidents each year and in 30 out of 100 accidents, precious lives are lost. Two new vehicles are being added each year to already congested roads, he said. Our goal is to reduce road accidents and minimize deaths. We have taken a holistic approach. People should think twice before entering jurisdiction as no culprit goes unpunished, said VC Sajjanar Cyberabad Police Commissioner. DCP Traffic Vijay Kumar SM said raising awareness about road safety and recognizing the efforts of traffic policemen, who are working against many disputes on city streets, was the objective after the meeting. They also started SAVIOR (Save the Victims of Road Accident) which highlights and spreads the importance of gold watch treatment.

