Change of guard at GVMC
S. Nagalakshmi is the new Commissioner
In a significant development, the State government, following the instructions of the State Election Commission (SEC), approved an order for the transfer of Visakhapatnam High Commissioner to the Municipal Corporation (GVMC) G. Srijana on Wednesday.
The Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL, S. Nagalakshmi, has been appointed to the post of Mrs. Srijanas. The move comes a day after the SEC announced dates for local government surveys.
The order said that at the request of the SEC, the State government sent a panel for the post of GVMC Commissioner. Ms. Nagalakshmis’ name was agreed by the SEC, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.
Mr. Adityanath Das also instructed officials from the Department of Energy to make temporary adjustments to the APEPDCL CMD post.
He also asked Ms. Srijana to report to the Department of General Administration for further posts after her leave period.
It may be recalled that Ms. Srijana took office as Commissioner of GVMC in June 2019, replacing M. Hari Narayanan. Previously, she served as Sub-Collector in Vijayawada and Joint Collector in Visakhapatnam for many months. Mrs. Nagalakshmi, an IAS officer of the 2012 group, was appointed APEPDCL CMD in June 2019.
