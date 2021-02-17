Biden in Short Threes while Administration Rethinks China Relations

WASHINGTON Biden administration officials have sought to project a tough line on China in their first weeks in office, describing authoritarian government as an economic and security challenge for the United States that requires a much more strategic and calculated approach. than that of the Trump administration.

They have also tried to send a message: While the administration will be filled with many familiar faces from the Obama administration, China’s policy will not return to what it was a decade ago.

These early efforts have made no secret of the great challenge President Biden faces in trying to formulate a strategy for dealing with China at a time when any relationship with Beijing is treated as completely toxic in Washington. Political opponents, including Republican lawmakers, have already begun to scrutinize statements by Mr Bidens’s advisers, willing to give up any attempt to retract President Donald J. Trumps’ sentences, including tariffs and technology export bans. .

Ted Cruz, Republican senator from Texas, has placed a holder on the confirmation of Gina Raimondo, Mr. Bidens nominated for trade secretary, delaying a vote on her confirmation, on the rejection of the clear commitment to keep the Chinese telecom company Huawei on a national security blacklist. Some Republican lawmakers have also criticized Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Mr. Bidens for being the UN ambassador, for giving a speech at a Confucius Institute, an organization that some have described as spreading Chinese propaganda and creating a rosy picture of the activities of Chinas in Africa.