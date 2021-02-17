Facebook to restrict the sharing or viewing of Australian and international news content





Facebook will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content. Main points: The move is in response to proposed laws that would force tech companies to pay for news content

The move is in response to proposed laws that would force tech companies to pay for news content It would also prevent overseas people from sharing Australian content on the social media site

It would also prevent overseas people from sharing Australian content on the social media site The company says that “the exchange of value between Facebook and publishers goes in favor of publishers” The announcement comes in response to proposed new laws in Australia that would force tech companies to negotiate with media companies on how much they should pay for news content. The move would also prevent overseas people from sharing Australian content on the social media site. Facebook said the law fundamentally misunderstood the relationship between their platform and publishers who use it to share news content. She said she faced a bleak choice between trying to comply with a law, or banning news content on her services in Australia, and “with a heavy heart” was choosing the latter. The move came a day after Nine and Seven West Media reportedly struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Google to use the content. Crush: Digital giants vs. Australian media Within two years, the likes of Google and Facebook will swallow more than half of local advertising revenue, leaving only crumbs for traditional media players. Read more “We understand that many will wonder why platforms may respond differently,” the Facebook statement said. “The answer is because our platforms have fundamentally different relationships with the news. “Google Search” is inextricably linked to news and publishers do not voluntarily submit their content. “ The social media giant said it had explained for months that “the exchange of value between Facebook and publishers goes in favor of publishers which is the opposite of what the legislation would require the arbitrator to take”. “Last year Facebook generated approximately 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers worth about $ 407 million AU.” The company said what it gained from news content was “minimal” and accounted for about 4 percent of what people saw in their news. Google deals continue Rupert Murdoch News Corp. has reached a global news deal with Google Alphabet Inc. in one of the broadest high-tech deals of its kind. Companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s advertising technology services, build audio journalism, and develop video journalism from YouTube. The deal comes after years of public squabbling between Murdoch and Google, most recently in Australia, where Google has threatened to shut down its search engine to avoid “unenforceable” content laws. It is a cornerstone for the 89-year-old media mogul, his son Lachlan and News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from the platforms. Murdoch previously secured payments from Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. for their Apple News and Facebook News products. The company declined to comment on the financial details of the deal, which it said included “substantial payments” from Google. In Australia, the country’s two largest free-to-air broadcasters Nine and Seven West Media have reached a $ 60 million-a-year deal with Google, according to media reports. ABC / Reuters

