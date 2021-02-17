



The maximum sentence for causing death through dangerous driving should be increased from 14 to 20 years, said the Northern Ireland Minister of Justice. periods of disqualification of other persons are also proposed. The changes will be included in the recommendations that will be presented after the completion of the broader review of the 15-year sentence policy by the Department of Justice. Naomi Long met Wednesday with the families of victims Enda Dolan and Lesley-Ann McCarragher to discuss the proposed measures. She said: It is clear from the Punishment Policy Review that there is a need to change some aspects of the sentencing policy, not least in relation to the increase in the maximum sentence available for the offense of causing death by dangerous driving. The responses to the public consultation that followed the review show the public’s deep concern about this issue. Peter and Niamh Dolan from Omagh lost their son Enda, 18, during his first term at Queens University in October 2014. He crashed outside his living quarters in Belfast. The person in charge was given a prison sentence of nine years, half to be held in custody. No one does anything that anyone will help him, but we can get some sense of justice if there is a good punishment Peter Dolan Peter Dolan told BBC Radio Ulsters Evening Extra program: I will not bring it back, I will not return it to loved ones whenever someone suffers a misfortune and tragedy. No one does anything that anyone will help him, but we can get some sense of justice if there is a good punishment. Lesley-Ann McCarragher from Armagh was 19 when she was killed while running for a Saturday afternoon in April 2016. The change of sentence is pending the approval of the Assembly during its next term. Ms. Long said: I want to pay tribute to the Dolan and McCarragher families. They have engaged with us to shape our proposed path forward and have done so with passion and dignity. I have made a commitment to these families to do everything in my power to ensure that the maximum penalties available for offenses of this nature better reflect the immeasurable injury and pain caused by the death of a loved one in these circumstances. , while balancing the principles of justice justice I felt it was right that they were given the opportunity at today’s meeting to hear about our proposals first-hand and at the earliest opportunity. without

