Prince Philip Quick Facts – Local News 8

Here’s a look at the life of Prince Philip of Great Britain, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Date of birth: June 10, 1921

Birth place: Corfu, Greece

Name of birth: Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark

Father: Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark

Mother: Princess Alice of Battenberg

Marriage: Queen Elizabeth II (November 20, 1947-present)

Children: Edward, Earl of Wessex (10 March 1964); Andrew, Duke of York (February 19, 1960); Anne, Princess Royal (September 15, 1950); Charles, Prince of Wales (November 14, 1948)

Military: Royal British Navy, 1939-1953

His full title is HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Empire Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Queen Service Order Companion, Privacy Advisor.

His ancestry is not Greek by blood, but English, Russian, German / Prussian and Danish.

Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son.

He is a third cousin of his wife, the Queen, and like her, he is a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. He is also the eldest granddaughter and granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

His interests are painting, preserving the environment, horses, flying and sailing. He has written books on birds, the environment, chariot riding and other topics.

After gaining his RAF wings in 1953, Philip recorded more than 5,900 hours on 59 different aircraft types over the next 44 years.

1922 – The overthrow of his brother, King Constantine I of Greece, causes Prince Andrew, Princess Alice and their five children to leave Greece and settle in Paris.

1930 – After the separation of his parents in 1930, Philip was sent to England and raised by his grandmother and uncle by his mother.

1940 – Serves as a broker, his first post, on HMS Ramillies of the Mediterranean Fleet.

1942 – Becomes a lieutenant in the British Royal Navy.

July 1942 – Promoted promoted to first lieutenant and executive officer aboard HMS Wallace, a destroyer and participates in Allied landings in Sicily during World War Two.

February 1947 – Becomes a naturalized British citizen and a simple one, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother’s girlhood. Prior to taking the British oath of citizenship, being the sixth in line to the Greek throne, he relinquished all claims to titles in both Greece and Denmark.

July 10, 1947 – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth announce Elizabeth’s engagement to Philip.

November 19, 1947 – He invested as a Knight of the Order of Garter and was given the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

November 20, 1947 – Marries Princess Elizabeth in Abbey Westminster. His name changes from Lt Philip Mountbatten to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

1948 – Appointed as a personal aide to the camp of his father-in-law, King George VI.

1950 – Promotionally promoted to lieutenant-commander.

June 1952 – He has been promoted to commander, but his naval career ends with the death of King George VI and the ascension of his wife to the throne on 6 February.

1953 – Appointed appointed Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal of the Army and Marshal of the Royal Air Force. Design is appointed as the supposed regent by an act of parliament. In the event of the Queen’s death or incapacity, Philip would rule as regent for Prince Charles.

1956 – step Award of the Duke of Edinburgh, which rewards children for achievements in personal development and community involvement.

1956-1970 – Serves as president of the Royal Yachting Association.

1957 – By decree of the Queen, “she is given the titular style and dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom”. He is invested as Grand Master and First Knight or Chief of the Order of the British Empire. This decree restores his title of birth prince.

1961-1981 – First President of the World Wildlife Fund – UK.

1964-1986 – President of the International Equestrian Federation.

June 1968 – The award was given the Order of Merit by the Queen, an honor given to them for “great achievements in the fields of arts, learning, literature and science” and is limited to 24 members.

1975-1980 – Serves for the second time as president of the Royal Yachting Association.

1981-1996 – Serves as president of the World Wild Fund Fund International.

1996-sot – President emeritus of the World Wildlife Fund.

April 9, 2005 – Philip and the Queen are the only old members of the royal family who do not attend Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles civil marriage ceremonies. They participate in the dedication service.

November 10, 2005 – The 58th wedding anniversary makes her British wife with the longest service, living longer than the wife of King George III, Queen Charlotte.

October 23, 2006 – Inspects British forces in the south Iraq

May 3-8, 2007 – Philip and Queen visit the United States on the 400th anniversary of America’s first British settlement in Jamestown in 1607. They attend Kentucky Derby on May 5 and a state dinner at the White House on May 7.

April 1, 2009 – Together with the Queen, he meets US President Barack Obama AND First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace.

June 10, 2011 – His 90th birthday makes him the oldest royal wife.

23-27 December 2011 – He is undergoing treatment for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital.

4-9 June 2012 – Extremely hospitalized for a bladder infection at King Edward VII Hospital in London. He lacks a part of Jubilee celebrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Queen on the throne.

15-20 August 2012 – Treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a bladder infection.

June 7-17, 2013 – There is a patient at the London Clinic admitted for colic, he has a research operation the next day and is released after his recovery.

26 January 2015 – Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott gives the highest honor to that nation, Knight of the Order of Australia, Philip for his service life throughout the reign of the Queen.

May 4, 2017 – Buckingham Palace announces that Philip will retire from public life after August 2017.

2 August 2017 – Attends a Royal Marine Parade at Buckingham Palace, performing his last thousands of public appearances before retiring from public life.

April 3, 2018 – Philip is was admitted to a London hospital to undergo a planned groin surgery.

17 January 2019 – Involved is involved in a traffic accident when his car collides with another vehicle carrying two women, aged 28 and 45, as well as a nine-month-old boy. In a statement the next day, a spokesman said the Duke of Edinburgh had a “preliminary check” with the doctor’s advice which confirmed Philip “there were no disturbing injuries”. It was later announced that he would not face any charges for the accident.

February 9, 2019 – Buckingham Palace announces that Philip has handed over his driving license after his traffic accident in January that left a female driver injured.

20 December 2019 – Philip is hospitalized on a “pre-existing” condition, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. He leaves the hospital on December 24th.

April 20, 2020 – Philip makes a rare public statement thanking those who work across the UK to help treat coronavirus pandemic.

February 16, 2020 – Philip was taken to a London hospital after feeling bad, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.