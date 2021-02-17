



The American Human Rights Council moves only one political game UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet addresses the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2019. (Reuters) As president, Donald Trump withdrew US support for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing it of bias against Israel. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley then called the council an organization that is not worthy of its name. Of course, everyone knew what was going on. Trump had clothed his love for Israel in his political sleeve, instead of hardening his rhetoric or hiding American prejudices against Israel as other administrations had done.

When talking about human rights violations, Haley never mentioned those committed by the US or its allies. The truth is that the human rights issue is a political football used by politicians to beat and put pressure on those nations that want to dominate, while undermining the concept when it involves their allies.

Last week, Trumps successor Joe Biden announced that he had instructed the State Department to re-engage immediately and vigorously with the UNHRC. The move is being hailed by people willing to turn a blind eye to policies that hypocritically justify certain human rights violations, addressing only those committed by countries that conflict with U.S. foreign policy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the administration was re-engaging with the UNHRC because the US is focused on democracy, human rights and equality. But he quickly added a warning that undermines the true principle of human rights and ensures that Israel will be excluded from scrutiny, saying: We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body that needs reform in its agenda, membership and focus, including its disproportionate focus on Israel. This view was reminiscent of the criticism made by Haley.

Blinken added: When functioning well, the Human Rights Council illuminates the attention of countries with the worst human rights record and can serve as an important forum for those fighting injustice and tyranny. The key phrase here is the worst human rights record, which means that any country that is not perceived as the worst, such as Israel, will get permission. This despite the fact that the Palestinians are oppressed every day in a system of discrimination based on religion and race.

Support for Palestinian rights bids has not yet been fully defined. His nominee for UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made it clear during her Senate confirmation hearing that she would fight pro-Palestinian activists who criticize the theft of Palestinian land and resources by the racist racist movement. Israel. Thomas-Greenfield will be Bidens pro-Israel person at the UN.

Moreover, Biden, like Trump, has been critical of the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling that it could investigate possible Israeli war crimes in the occupied territories. The irony is that the ICC was founded in 2002 to bring to justice those responsible for the world’s most serious war crimes. There is again that subjective word, the worst. It is a relative term meaning that not all war crimes will be prosecuted. Trump used it to defend Israel, and so will Biden. Blinken added a warning that undermines the true principle of human rights and ensures that Israel will be excluded from surveillance. Ray Hanania When the ICC announced last year that it would investigate U.S. soldiers for possible involvement in war crimes in Afghanistan, Trump denounced the court and sanctioned senior officials. As an American veteran who served during the Vietnam War, the idea of ​​protecting every war criminal is disgusting to me. A refusal to allow the prosecution of potential war criminals undermines the principles that most American soldiers have adhered to during their service.

To me, it’s all a political game: How do you talk about issues rather than changing them. Trump was pro-Arab as long as he did not include the Palestinians or risked his allegiance to Israel. Biden is also pro-Arab, but he also will not jeopardize America’s relationship with Israel. Just because he has not yet called on Benjamin Netanyahu does not mean that he will not support Israel’s policy of expanding solutions. Ray Hanania is a former political reporter and political columnist for the City of Chicago. It can be accessed on his personal website at www.Hanania.com. Twitter: @RayHanania Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.

