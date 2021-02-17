Montco Close COVID Vaccine Clinics due to lack of weather





MONTGOMERY County, PA Montgomery County will close its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week due to a persistent shortage of supplies and unfavorable weather, officials announced Thursday.

The Norristown Area High School Mass Vaccination Clinic, which administers the first doses, will close on Thursday and Friday. The site of Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, which is still administering second doses, will close on Thursday. Residents are automatically scheduled when clinics close and they will be contacted by the county with updated appointment times.

Thursday meetings at Montgomery County Community College are scheduled for Monday at Norristown Area High School. “So far, we have not received any additional first-dose vaccines this week,” Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh said on Wednesday. “We have been told we will get some more.” The next shipment is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

The clinics will be open on Monday. It is the second week in a row that a vaccine shortage has caused the county to close vaccination clinics.

That’s despite the state saying county health departments will receive heavier supply loads as they introduced plans to reduce vaccine providers nationwide from 1,700 to about 200. While there are more vaccines to come, it could be eight weeks until these “dramatic increases” are realized, officials said on Wednesday. Between now and then, the amount received each week will be variable and unpredictable.

“We are getting small amounts of vaccines in the county every week” compared to the need, Arkoosh repeated. The county has the first 2,337 doses left on hand. It can administer approximately 1000 doses per day. All told, the county has administered the first 70,578 total doses, and 24,287 full doses, as of Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the state said the first thousands of doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were given as second doses, leading to tens of thousands of delayed appointments. The county is switching to the Pfizer vaccine next week, so it will no longer depend on the Moderna vaccine. More than 151,000 seniors remain in category 1A, in addition to health care workers. The waiting line has now been increased to 165,320. This is a broken story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

