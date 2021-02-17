The international court finds that Jamaica has violated the rights of homosexuals





An international court has found that the Jamaican government violated the rights of a gay man and a lesbian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – An international court has found that the Jamaican government has violated the rights of a gay man and a lesbian, according to a ruling issued Wednesday, and activists say this could set a precedent in a region known for legal harassment of the LGBT community. The decision was issued by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in September 2019, but the commission had kept it confidential until Wednesday. This is now the historic LGBT human rights issue for the entire Caribbean region, said the Human Dignity Trust, a UK-based legal organization that presented the issue to the commission in 2011. Faith represented Gareth Henry, who lawyers said is a gay man living as a refugee in Canada, and Simone Edwards, a lesbian they say was forced to flee Jamaica. Henry sought asylum in Canada in 2008 after facing police brutality and repeated attacks by homophobic gangs, including being chased by a crowd of about 200 people who were chanting that gay people should be killed, according to the belief. Edwards was shot several times outside her home in 2008 by people who tried to kill her and her two brothers, one of whom is also gay, lawyers said, adding that she lost one of her kidneys and part of her liver. saj. She has since been granted asylum in Europe. Activists welcomed the decision of the commission, which is an autonomous body of the Organization of American States. He called on the Jamaican government to provide full compensation, including financial compensation, but there has been no response so far, Ta Braun, director of the Human Dignity Trust, told the Associated Press. She said Jamaica has not yet followed any of the commission’s other recommendations. We urge the Jamaican government to recognize the personal suffering of Gareth and Simone and to expedite the repeal of these discriminatory laws, she said. A Jamaican government spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. Jamaica is one of nine nations beyond the Caribbean that still have laws prohibiting consensual, same-sex, consensual intimacy. These include Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda. Colonial-era laws require sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment, with one involving hard labor. While laws are rarely enforced, human rights organizations note that violence and harassment still exist in the Caribbean and that members of the LGBT community are often denied housing or employment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos