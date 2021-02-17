



The Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would require K-12 schools to administer the Oath of Allegiance on a daily basis. Reports Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier courier that measure, House File 415, passed 91-3. Invoice Sponsor, Rep. GOP State Secretary Carter Nordman dismissed arguments that this would impose more mandates on schools. According to Courier, Nordman said the new requirement would be an opportunity for teachers to begin learning the true meaning of the Loyalty Oath. The lawmaker added that Iowa is one of the only states without legislation that addresses the promise. We do not promise our loyalty to a government. We do not promise our loyalty to a person or leader, Nordman added. We pledge our allegiance to an idea, the American idea. As Courier notes, the Supreme Court ruled that forcing students to recite the promise is a violation of their First Amendment rights, meaning that students and parents cannot read it. The bill received bipartisan support with Rep. Newly elected Democrat Christina Bohannan saying she still wanted to recite the Oath. “Despite the thousands of times I have recited it, it always makes me feel honored and proud to be an American,” Bohannan said, according to the Courier. Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, added that the law can help students ask critical questions about the promise. “They may ask how we can be an indivisible nation if those in power pass election laws to suppress the votes of their American comrades,” she said. They may ask if we have freedom and justice for all if transgender people are denied their liberties and Black Yuan are more than 10 times more likely to be imprisoned than whites.







