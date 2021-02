Pastor Alberta who challenged COVID-19 rules refuses bail conditions, remains in custody

James Coates, the GraceLife Church preacher outside Edmonton, remains in custody after appearing in court before a judge Wednesday morning. READ MORE:Edmonton area pastor arrested, charged after repeatedly ignoring COVID-19 rules The church and its pastor have been found to consistently violate public health restrictions imposed to reduce COVID-19 transmission. Public health rules include a capacity of 15 percent and physical distance. Coates fined in December, Alberta Health Services ordered the church closed in January, and then Coates was arrested and charged in early February with violating the Public Health Act. READ MORE:Rural church near Edmonton ordered to close for breaking COVID-19 rules after December warning The story goes down the ad Last Sunday, the RCMP and AHS went to church to “assess compliance with the terms issued for the pastor on February 7,” the RCMP said in a press release. “Observations were made that James Coates was not in compliance with his terms of undertaking the release and the church was not in compliance with the Public Health Order.” Read more: Pastor Alberta who fights COVID-19 rules says hell helps if the health system drowns Because of this, the RCMP said it would further its investigation into the church and its pastor. “To be very clear, the purpose of the RCMP is not to interrupt church services, to ban services, nor to deny people the right to practice their religion – simply to ensure that public health restrictions are met while operating. thus, “Insp. Tha Mike Lokken. Trends ‘A gilded cage’: Biden describes life in the White House 4 weeks after the presidency

Shabby Trump Plaza Casino descends on Atlantic City implant









1:13 Edmonton Area Church Challenges AHS Closing Order by Welcoming Members for Sunday Service





Previous video



Next video



The story goes down the ad Read more: Alberta RCMP continues investigation because GraceLife Church is still breaking COVID-19 rules On Tuesday, Coates returned to it himself, the RCMP said. “He was charged with two counts of violating the Public Health Act and charged with failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking, under the Criminal Code,” the RCMP said on Wednesday. There was a parole hearing Wednesday morning and Coates “would be released on parole”. However, “he continued to refuse to comply with those terms and an order from a judge was issued forcing him to appear in court on Wednesday, February 24,” the RCMP said in a press release. READ MORE:Alberta at a standstill with the Edmonton area church over COVID rules; Dr. Hinshaw says she can not intervene “We have been consistent in our approach to escalating implementation levels with Pastor Coates, and we were hoping to resolve this issue in another way,” Lokken said. “The actions of the pastor and the subsequent effects that these actions may have on the health and safety of citizens dictated our response to this situation.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos