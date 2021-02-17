Facebook and Google Diverge in Response to Proposed Australian Law

SAN FRANCISCO For months, Facebook and Google have been locked in a mess with news publishers and lawmakers in Australia.

At the heart of the war is whether tech giants have to pay news organizations for the news items shared on their networks. Under a law proposed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, both Google and Facebook will be required to negotiate with media publishers and compensate them for the content displayed on their sites.

Facebook and Google have fought hard to prevent the Australian law which is expected to pass this week or else from forcing their hands off. But on Wednesday, the two companies changed sharply on how to move away from the regulatory future.

Google started day by day unveiling a three-year global deal with Rupert Murdochs News Corp. to pay for publishers ‘news content, one of several such deals it has recently announced where it appears to be effectively capitulating to publishers’ requests. Hours later, Facebook took the opposite measure and said it would restrict people and publishers from sharing or viewing news links in Australia, in a move that was effective immediately.