The world’s first fuel side ship in 2023





Press releases 17 February 2021 AP Moller – Maersk accelerates decarbonisation with a methanol-powered feeder on water by 2023, piloting a scalable carbon neutral product for customers and offering fuel suppliers incentives to scale future fuel production.

Copenhagen, Denmark Fast-tracked by advances in technology and growing consumer demand for sustainable supply chains, AP Moller-Maersk accelerates efforts to decarbonize maritime operations with the launch of the world’s first carbon-fiber ship in 2023 – seven years ahead of initial ambition of 2030. All new Maersk-owned buildings will have dual fuel technology installed, enabling either carbon neutral operations or very low standard sulfur fuel (VLSFO) operation. AP Moller – Maersks’s ambition is to lead the way in decarbonizing global logistics. Our customers expect us to help them decarbonize their global supply chains and we are embracing the challenge, working to address the practical, technical and inherent safety challenges in the carbon neutral fuels we need in the future . Our ambition to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2050 was a moonlight when we announced 2018. Today we see it as a challenging but still achievable goal, says Sren Skou, CEO, AP Moller – Maersk. Our commitments to decarbonization

The world's first carbon neutral line in action 60% relative reduction of CO from transport About half of Maersks's 200 largest customers have set or are in the process of setting ambitious science-based or zero-carbon targets for their supply chains, and the number is growing. The Maersks methanol feeder will have a capacity of about 2000 TEU and will be placed in one of its inter-regional networks. While the vessel will be able to operate on the VLSFO standard, the plan is to operate the vessel on neutral carbon e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol from day one. It will be a significant challenge to supply an adequate supply of carbon neutral methanol within our timeframe to pioneer this technology. Our success relies on customers embracing this innovative product and strengthening collaboration with fuel manufacturers, technology partners and developers to increase production fairly quickly. We believe that our aspiration to put the worlds first carbon neutral line ship into use by 2023 is the best way to start the rapid escalation of the carbon neutral fuels we will need, says Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO and Fleet & Strategic Brands, AP Moller – Maersk. Both the methanol feeder and the decision to install dual-fuel engines in future new construction are part of Maersks 'ongoing fleet replacement. CAPEX implications will be manageable and included in the current guidelines. Our ambition to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2050 was a moonlight when we announced in 2018. Today we see it as a challenging but achievable goal. S Skren Skou CEO, AP Moller – Maersk Strengthen cooperation to solve challenges A carbon neutral future for transportation requires innovation, testing and collaboration between multiple industry partners. Maersk continues to explore several carbon-neutral fuel routes and expects multiple fuel solutions to co-exist with each other in the future. Mixtures of methanol (e-methanol and bio-methanol), alcohol-lignin and ammonia remain the main fuel candidates for the future. A key partner of the collaboration is the Mrs.k Mc-Kinney Mller Center for Zero Carbon Transport, an independent, non-profit research and development center that works across sectors, organizations, research areas, and regulators to accelerate the development and implementation of new energy systems and technologies. About AP Moller – Maersk AP Moller – Maersk is an integrated container logistics company that works to connect and simplify the supply chains of its customers. As a global leader in transportation services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.



