Covid: PM expects new vaccine data this week as he considers easing blockade

Boris Johnson is awaiting new data on the impact of vaccines on coronavirus as he stressed that he will take a cautious and cautious approach to ease the third national blockade of the Englands.

The prime minister is understood to be awaiting evidence on the impact of the UK’s shock program on hospital admissions and deaths by the end of Friday, before setting out his roadmap next week.

But it was unclear whether early data would include the impact on broadcasting, with the results of England’s two major Public Health (PHE) studies potentially unprepared by next month.

Meanwhile, key research showed that blocking measures were significantly reducing infection levels across the country, but that they remained high and at levels similar to those observed in late September.

The Imperial College Londons React study, which tested more than 85,000 people in England between 4 and 13 February, suggested that infections had dropped to just one in 200 people.

The study suggested that infections were halved every 15 days, and the R number which expresses how many people the average infected individual spreads the virus is at 0.72.

But with the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals remaining higher than during the first wave in April, experts called for caution in easing restrictions.

Steven Riley, Imperials professor of infectious disease dynamics, said that because the prevalence is high, there is basically not much space per head, not much leeway.

Mr Johnson stressed on Wednesday that any easing of restrictions should be in stages and in an irreversible manner as he was asked to focus on evidence rather than deadlines when lifting restrictions.

During a visit to a mass vaccination center in South Wales, he was asked about a call from the Dade’s chief scientific adviser, Professor Dame Angela McLean, that any release should be based on data, not data.

“I think it is absolutely right,” the prime minister told reporters.

That’s why we need to define what we can on Monday about the road ahead and it will be strongly based on a careful and cautious approach to getting out of the deadlock in such a way that it is irreversible.

Mr Johnson will review evidence of how vaccines have affected the number of coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths before detailing his plans Monday.

However, the two main PHE studies on the impact of vaccines on transmission Covid-19 the Vivaldi study on residents and nursing home staff and the Siren survey on healthcare workers may not be available until next month.

Dame Angela was asked if the R value should be at a certain level before the restrictions are eased as she appeared before the Municipal Science and Technology Committee.

I think time is probably the most important. “How many of the people who are most at risk, that is a mixture of older people or people with basic conditions have been vaccinated before we do more unblocking,” she told lawmakers.

The important thing is to look really closely at what is happening, so if the infections start to grow, and that we do everything we can to decide if it is a good time to take another step in unlocking.

Allows us to use data, not data.

(Graphics of PA) Credit: Graphics PA

Dame Angela warned against unlocking too soon and said she risked disaster if some of the most vulnerable groups were still unvaccinated.

In other developments:

Scotland Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the latest report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that vaccinations were reducing the number of deaths from the coronavirus.

Government figures showed that 15,940,972 people had received coronavirus vaccines in the UK, an increase of 364,865 the previous day.

Another 738 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the official UK death toll to 118,933.

Mr Johnson has said he is reluctant to link high levels of coronavirus deaths in the South Wales valleys to austerity measures imposed by previous Tory governments.

The world’s first study that will intentionally expose volunteers to the coronavirus to place the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection will begin in the UK within a few weeks.

The Daily Telegraph reported that parents of high school students will be required to test their children twice a week with rapid lateral flow tests as planned by the Government.

A leaked Government document, seen by The Guardian, said the most deprived communities in the Englands were hit by a perfect storm of wages, housing and testing and tracking issues that led to high levels of coronavirus.

Four major studies on the cause, symptoms and effects of long Covid will be increased by 18.5 million Government funding.