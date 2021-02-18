International
NS reports a new COVID-19 case related to the Halifax area school
Nova Scotiareported a new COVID-19 case involving a school in the Halifax area late Wednesday.
A press release that the matter was identified Wednesday and was linked to the Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary in the central area of the province.
The person has not been to school since February 12 and is being isolated.
The school will remain closed to students until Tuesday, Feb. 23 while an in-depth cleanup is underway. Meanwhile, students will learn from home. Families are expected to receive an update on February 22 for returning to school.
Public Health will be in touch with any close contact of the confirmed case. These contacts will be tested and required to be self-isolated.
3 cases reported earlier Wednesday
The new school case came hours after Nova Scotiareported three new cases of COVID-19, which were identified on Tuesday.
All three cases are in the central area of the province. One case concerns travel to New Brunswick and that person is self-isolating, the province said. The other two cases are currently under investigation.
“Six cases in two days is a low number, but it is the most cases we have seen in a row within a month,” Prime Minister Stephen McNeil said in a press release.
“It is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, with active cases in every health area in our province and that is why we cannot allow complacency to set in.”
15 active cases
With the addition of the school issue announced Wednesday, the province now has 15 active cases of COVID-19. A person is in intensive care.
Uncleshte unclear whether any other new case was confirmed on Wednesday. The province usually waits until the next day to announce case numbers.
The province said 24,049 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered since Tuesday and 8,830 Nova Scotians had received their second dose.
Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 922 tests on February 16th.
Dose reallocation
On Friday, Nova Scotia’s chief health officer, Dr. Robert Strang, announced that the province’s expected shipment of 5,900 Moderna vaccines will be reduced to 3,000 this week and that a subsequent shipment to Mars will also be reduced.
New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba have also announced that parts of their Moderna shipments will be shipped to the territories.
The federal government is sending several Moderna doses that were originally planned to be distributed to the provinces in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut in the country.
Territories are not receiving any doses of the other Pfizer-BioNTech-approved vaccine, as storage requirements make it difficult to transport to the North and due to limited access to robust health care services in some areas. remote and isolated.
In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday evening, Health Canada said the Modernados that are being sent to the territories are not “lost” to the provinces; they are simply “pushed”.
“By the end of March, all allocations will be quadrupled and Moderna doses will be delivered as originally agreed in the provinces and territories,” a Health Canada spokesman said.
Community testing
Pop-up, rapid testing will be available at the following locations and times:
- Thursday, February 18 at Paul O’Regan Palace at Halifax Central Library from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, February 19 at Paul O’Regan Palace at Halifax Central Library from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 19 at the Lion Community Hall on Ave. 39 Lions in St. Peters from noon to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center at 606 Reeves St. from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mobile Public Health units will alsobe at Sheet Harbor for asymptomatic testing Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbor Legion. This is open for both drop testing and pre-booked appointments.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
Newfoundland and Labrador reported 44 new cases Wednesday, bringing the province to 338 unknown active cases.
- PEI reported new cases Tuesday. There are two known active cases.
