Facebook has blocked local and international news in Australia. This is what it means to you





Australian Facebook users woke up Thursday morning to see that the news pages had been deleted blank. Facebook, with little warning, has blocked publishers and users in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content. Users navigating the news pages will find the usual gray bars containing custom cover photos and the message “no posts yet” instead of sharing news and shared stories. News articles will no longer appear in the news of Facebook users. While the Facebook movement seems to have been set up to target Australian publishers, international news media have also been caught off guard. Australia-based Facebook users who are heading to The New York Times website are also getting the message “no posts yet” or other error reports. As well as companies that are blocked from posting news articles, individual users have been barred from sharing news content, both domestic and international, in their news sources. The decision to ban news content from the website will have a profound impact on how reliable news information is shared in Australia and there are concerns that misinformation and conspiracy theories will instead flourish on this website. . Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has raised concerns about the sharing of important emergency information and health advice on the platform. There are also concerns about marginalized groups like Indigenous Australians, with some users pointing to the essential use of Facebook to get information to these groups. His not only major news organizations carry the burden of banning News from @Facebook. Smaller indigenous and community media organizations are also. Vital to get information about COVID, telecommunications outages and emergencies for communities. pic.twitter.com/3v5FfFkCn9 Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) February 17, 2021 Despite the fact that millions of Australians turn to the media on Facebook for information, Facebook said that sharing news articles accounted for only a small percentage of its total content. “For Facebook, business profit from news is minimal. News accounts for less than 4 percent of the content that people see in their News Feed,” the company said in a statement. Essential sources of health information, weather office and domestic violence services were also among other sites that appeared to have been inadvertently blocked on Thursday. Facebook said it recognizes the importance of linking Australians to relevant health information and will continue to do so through coronavirus information centers. “Our commitment to removing harmful misinformation and ensuring access to reliable and timely information will not change,” the company said. Facebook also said its other services offered in Australia will not change. “We want to reassure millions of Australians who use Facebook to connect with friends and family, grow their business and join Groups to help support their local communities, that these services will not they change, “they said.

Here is where you can find our content and follow us:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos