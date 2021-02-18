Foreign Minister Shringla discusses ways to strengthen the strategic partnership with the Russian minister

Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed the development of a special and privileged partnership between the two countries.

“They discussed the broad and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia and ways to strengthen it further,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a tweet.

Shringla later said that the Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance he attaches to the special privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

“We also talked about the annual summit and he (Lavrov) said that President Putin is looking forward to his visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and that the visit will take place somewhere on a date to be decided,” Shringla said.

“There are a number of other visits we have talked about – there is a visit of the Deputy Prime Minister to the Intergovernmental Commission with our Minister of Foreign Affairs. We are looking at visits by our army and navy chiefs. There are a lot of exchanges there. that are on the cards for India-Russia relations, “he said.

Shringla said they discussed several regional and international issues of interest including co-operation at the UN and UNSC where India is a non-permanent member now.

“We also talked about issues like Afghanistan in which both countries have a direct interest,” he said.

The Secretary of State said they also discussed co-operation in the field of vaccines, Covid-19 global responses and how India and Russia can work together in partnership to address this issue.

“There are many things happening in the relationship. It is a very important relationship for both countries. I think we will see some developments that strengthen the close and strategic partnership we both enjoy,” he said.

Shringla gave Lavrov the invitation on behalf of Jaishankar to visit India and the Russian Minister said he expects to do so as soon as possible.

Meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister

Shringla also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Wednesday and discussed a range of issues related to Russian-Indian interaction, including the program of future political contacts.

Both sides underlined their aspiration to increase trade and economic turnover by expanding cooperation in the traditional and high-tech spheres.

They also noted the similarity of approaches by Russia and India on pressing global and regional issues, and stressed the intention of both countries to continue coordinating efforts on international and regional platforms, including the UN, G20, BRICS, SCO, RIC and EAEU.

Working more closely with Russia

India would like to work more closely with Russia to advance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, Shringla said at a meeting hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

He said no discussion on Indian-Russian relations could be complete without mentioning Indo-Pacific.

“We would like to work more closely with Russia to advance cooperation in the region, in particular together with our friends from ASEAN, Southeast Asia and sub-organizations such as the ASEAN regional forum and the East Asia summit,” he said.

With data from agencies.