International
Foreign Minister Shringla discusses ways to strengthen the strategic partnership with the Russian minister
Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed the development of a special and privileged partnership between the two countries.
“They discussed the broad and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia and ways to strengthen it further,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a tweet.
Read also | Why bitcoin will not become like money
Shringla later said that the Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance he attaches to the special privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.
“We also talked about the annual summit and he (Lavrov) said that President Putin is looking forward to his visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and that the visit will take place somewhere on a date to be decided,” Shringla said.
“There are a number of other visits we have talked about – there is a visit of the Deputy Prime Minister to the Intergovernmental Commission with our Minister of Foreign Affairs. We are looking at visits by our army and navy chiefs. There are a lot of exchanges there. that are on the cards for India-Russia relations, “he said.
Shringla said they discussed several regional and international issues of interest including co-operation at the UN and UNSC where India is a non-permanent member now.
“We also talked about issues like Afghanistan in which both countries have a direct interest,” he said.
The Secretary of State said they also discussed co-operation in the field of vaccines, Covid-19 global responses and how India and Russia can work together in partnership to address this issue.
“There are many things happening in the relationship. It is a very important relationship for both countries. I think we will see some developments that strengthen the close and strategic partnership we both enjoy,” he said.
Shringla gave Lavrov the invitation on behalf of Jaishankar to visit India and the Russian Minister said he expects to do so as soon as possible.
Meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister
Shringla also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Wednesday and discussed a range of issues related to Russian-Indian interaction, including the program of future political contacts.
Both sides underlined their aspiration to increase trade and economic turnover by expanding cooperation in the traditional and high-tech spheres.
They also noted the similarity of approaches by Russia and India on pressing global and regional issues, and stressed the intention of both countries to continue coordinating efforts on international and regional platforms, including the UN, G20, BRICS, SCO, RIC and EAEU.
Working more closely with Russia
India would like to work more closely with Russia to advance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, Shringla said at a meeting hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.
He said no discussion on Indian-Russian relations could be complete without mentioning Indo-Pacific.
“We would like to work more closely with Russia to advance cooperation in the region, in particular together with our friends from ASEAN, Southeast Asia and sub-organizations such as the ASEAN regional forum and the East Asia summit,” he said.
With data from agencies.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]