



The Facebook pages of many Australian government agencies seem to have been caught by the ban on social media networks for posting news by users and media organizations in the country. Twitter users have reported that the sites of agencies such as the Meteorological Bureau, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services of Western Australia and Queensland Health have no posts available. When eve staff in the US tried to access the sites, some saw them as without posts. Others eve staff viewed posts that looked normal, however, though they often viewed pages without logging in to Facebook. Still, the volume of concerns on Twitter makes it clear that, for at least some users, posts from those sites are inaccessible. It is unclear whether the different results were the result of an ongoing ban or whether Facebook is withdrawing enforcement action. Most importantly, none of the accounts listed on Facebook are Australian media organizations, which are not allowed to post at all, and thus should not be subject to prohibition. Instead, the accounts are either government agencies or public utility notice and warning sites. In some cases, deleting posts can pose a significant risk to the public, as some departments use Facebook as a method to warn of imminent risks to public health and safety. When it came to comment, Facebook said the ban should not affect government sites, but acknowledged there was confusion as to how far the restriction would go. Since the law does not provide clear guidance on determining the content of news, we have taken a broad definition in order to comply with the law as drafted, said a Facebook representative. However, we will change any pages that are inadvertently affected. The Facebook news ban is the result of a proposed Australian law that would require tech companies to pay Australian news publishers for using their content. Australian social network users will no longer be able to access any news posts, either domestic or international, and Australian news publishers will no longer be allowed to post on their Pages. Facebook is not the only company with a strong reaction to the proposed laws: Google threatened to remove its search engine from the country completely, but has since begun to make deals with news publishers in the country, including a broad deal and NewsCorp announced Wednesday.

