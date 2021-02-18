International
India will donate 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers
India on Wednesday announced it would donate 2,00,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to United Nations peacekeepers. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement at the open debate of the United Nations Security Council on the Implementation of Resolution 2532.
He said India has been “very” at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiatives.
Twenty-five nations worldwide have already received the Made in India vaccine and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, starting with Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. he declared.
“Today, the world’s pharmacy is moving forward to meet the global vaccine challenge … We are, of course, an important source of supply at the COVAX facility. But in addition, India is also sending vaccines directly to friends and partners.” , he said.
“Starting with our close neighbors, 25 nations around the world have already received the Made in India vaccines. Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, starting with Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in Africa, Asia. South East and Pacific Islands Given the UN peacekeepers operating in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them.We are actively working with GAVI, WHO and ACT Accelerator. ours has also supported SAARC, “he added.
Noting that there is an “apparent inequality” in the possibility of coronavirus vaccines globally, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday urged countries to stop “vaccination nationalism”, saying “the accumulation of overdoses” will thwart efforts towards achieving collective health security. Jaishankar quoted the Bhagavad Gita to reflect India’s approach to meeting the COVID-19 challenge.
“The Bhagavad Gita states” do your job with the well-being of others always in mind. “This is the spirit in which India approaches the COVID challenge and encourages this Council to work collectively to address its various dimensions,” he said.
The minister, who made his remarks via video conference, listed five concerns about the vaccine, including a lack of global coordination regarding vaccine distribution and the massive costs of unequal vaccine distribution.
“As we assess the impact of the pandemic and the prospects for recovery, including the availability of vaccines, there are five concerns that India would like to share. One, the lack of global coordination regarding vaccine distribution will hit conflict-affected areas and beyond. “The poorest countries. The ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) estimates that more than 60 million people in such areas are at risk,” he said.
“Two, there is currently apparent inaccessibility of vaccines globally. Equality in access to vaccines is important to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Three, this inequality requires cooperation within the COVAX framework, which is trying to ensure adequate doses of vaccines for the poorest nations in the world, “he added.
Jaishankar noted that the International Chamber of Commerce predicts that the global economy will lose up to $ 9.2 trillion if the international community fails to address vaccine inequality.
“Four, from an economic point of view, the costs of unequal distribution of vaccines are massive. And five, routine immunization programs have been thrown into disarray. Because of the pandemic, about 80 million children in at least 68 countries are at risk of diphtheria, measles. , and polio, “he said.
The Minister also put forward nine points to come out more resilient to COVID-19. He called on countries to stop disinformation campaigns from benefiting from the pandemic and to effectively address public resistance to vaccines.
“Vaccine-related information needs to be contextual, empathetic and culturally sensitive while providing scientifically sound and accurate facts to allay public fears and concerns,” he said.
He also called for cooperation between countries on genomic surveillance to track mutations and variants of the virus and to exchange information in this regard on a regular and timely basis.
“Continue vaccination, along with other public health measures, to slow down the virus’ ability to infect young people and mutate further,” he said.
“Improving public health infrastructure and capacity building through effective training programs on vaccine delivery, especially in areas where health infrastructure is weak. Stop ‘vaccine nationalism’; indeed, actively encourage internationalism. “Excess doses will defeat our efforts to achieve collective health security,” the minister added.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
