crowns direct updates on 18 February 2021





India had supplied the COVID-19 vaccine to 13 countries as grants through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). These countries are Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados and Dominica. The vaccine was also supplied to 14 countries (Bangladesh, Burma, Morocco, Brazil, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and El Salvador) under contract, Union Said the Ministry of Health. Here you can track cases of coronavirus, deaths and testing levels at the national and state levels. A list of State Aid Line numbers is also available. Here are the latest updates: Vaccine Gift of India to UN peacekeepers India on Wednesday announced a gift of 2,00,000 doses of vaccine to the UN Peacekeeping Force. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar during his remarks at an open UN Security Council debate on the implementation of UNSCR 2532 (2020) last year, noting the impact of COVID-19 globally and calling for an end to hostilities around the world to help fight the pandemic. The debate was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the UN Security Council member states. Vaccine registration Self-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine coming soon: Ministry of Health Version 2.0 of the CO-Win digital application for self-registration of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries is ready and will launch soon, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in ongoing vaccination were also under way, she said. This will enable the registration of the population in the 50-year-old category + for COVID vaccination, which is the third priority group of the population after health care workers and front-line workers who are currently receiving the vaccine, the Ministry said in its release. after a high-level meeting chaired by KP Mishra, the Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister. Data Tamil Nadu and Punjab lag behind other states in COVID-19 vaccination The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Tamil Nadu and Punjab is slow compared to other major states. As of February 15, both States had vaccinated less than 40% of their registered health care workers. Also, Tamil Nadu has administered 0.3 doses per 100 people, the lowest among all States / UT since 15 February. Overall, India has administered 85,16,771 doses the highest quarters in the world among 48 countries with updated data. However, only 0.63 doses have been administered per 100 people, the fifth lowest among these nations. Karnataka NIMHANS loads 250 genome sequences The genome sequencing laboratory at NIMHANS has so far uploaded the results of nearly 250 genome sequences to the global genomic database, said V. Ravi, the node genetic confirmation officer for SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka. Dr. Ravi, who is also a member of the States Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said India has contributed more than 7,000 sequences to the global database and nearly 2,500 were in the last month and a half alone. Study of mutation Evidence of COVID-19 re-infection without mutations in the spike protein There have been cases of SARS-CoV-2 re-infection across the globe and including a special case where it had occurred despite the presence of neutralizing antibodies. The study then showed the presence of a mutation in the structural spike protein of the coronavirus as has occurred in most cases of re-infection. However, there is also evidence of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 disinfection without any mutation in the spike protein, according to a joint study by CSIR-Center for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) scientists and doctors at Apollo Hospitals here on Wednesday . (With contributions from our correspondents and agencies)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos