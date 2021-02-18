Militants open fire on popular Srinagar restaurant Krishna Dhaba, son of shot owners





The attack came on a day when envoys from several European Union countries and members of the Organization of Islamic Countries began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: The son of the owner of the popular food union Krishna Dhaba, located in a high-security area of ​​the city, was shot by terrorists from a close distance and critically injured on Wednesday evening, police said. The victim, Akash Mehra, was immediately taken to SMHS Hospital where his condition was declared stable, they said, adding that doctors were still monitoring his condition. According to officials, the banned clothing of the Janbaz Muslim Force terror has claimed responsibility for the attack, which drew strong condemnation from political leaders. The restaurant, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in the Durganag area of ​​the city. Several high-profile installations such as the office of the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir are located within 200 meters of the shared canteen. Police are watching CCTV footage after some eyewitnesses claimed the terrorists fled. The attack comes on a day when a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries and some member states of the Organization of Islamic Countries began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in newly carved territory of the union, especially after the recently concluded local government elections. The envoys are being accommodated in a hotel barely two kilometers from the site of the attack. Political leaders took to Twitter to express concern about the incident. “Too bad to hear about the attack on Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, these attacks are unacceptable. I hope that the injured person who is himself connected to Dhaba and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital recovers completely and quickly,” National Conference said Vice President and former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said she was “deeply saddened by the attack on Krishna Dhaba in Sonawar in Srinagar. (I) Extends my sympathy for the injured party and his family. Violence is never the answer”. Former People’s Conference minister and leader Sajad Lone said, “Krishna Dhaba (is) an iconic dining place (that) has served tourists for decades. And this ghastly news of an attack on his (owner) son and condition “his medical criticism. madness is this? who are these cowards who find soft targets? my heartfelt sympathies. Let him live long.” During a private visit by the first groups of envoys to the union territory in October 2019, terrorists had killed five migrant workers coming from West Bengal to Shopian. This is the second attack on non-Kashmiri residents in the city after the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In early January, a jeweler, Satpal, based in Kashmir for the past five decades, was shot dead. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, had claimed responsibility for the attack. .

