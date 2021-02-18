COVID-19 | After three mutant variants, the government. issues a new set of travel instructions





Variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are currently being discovered in 86, 44 and 15 countries respectively, India being one of them.



The government on Thursday issued a new set of travel instructions, with India reporting the presence of the UK, South Africa and Brazil mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 which have demonstrated increased transmissibility, as reported by the World Health Organization. Health. The three are currently being discovered in 86, 44 and 15 countries respectively, India is one of them. The guidelines indicate that all passengers arriving from / transiting through flights originating in the UK, Europe or the Middle East will be required to undergo self-paid confirmation molecular tests upon arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Records made regarding phone numbers and addresses will be reconfirmed. It is further stated that the immigration officers of the identified airports will ensure the identification of passengers (from their passports) who originated or transited from the UK, Brazil and South Africa (over the past 14 days). All international passengers arriving / transiting on flights originating in the UK, Europe and the Middle East must submit the Self-Declaration Form (SDF) for COVID-19 on the Air Suvidha online portal prior to the scheduled trip and will be required to declare history their travel (of the past 14 days). All travelers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East will carry a negative RT-PCR Test report, for which the test should have been completed within 72 hours before taking the trip. The same will be uploaded to the online portal. The airlines allow only those passengers who have filled SDF on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report to board. Also under the new rules the exception (from the dormitory) will be travelers traveling due to a death in the family. If any passengers test positive, the virus will be identified and a special protocol will be followed for them. The Ministry of Family Health and Welfare in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation has reviewed the situation regarding entry point actions and issued these required guidelines to minimize the risk of importing SARS-CoV-2 mutant species. This Standard Operating Procedure will be valid until 22 February 2021 (23.59 STI Hours) until further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document will be reviewed from time to time, the guidelines note. The instructions add that the contacts of the suspected case are the passengers sitting in the same row, three rows forward and three rows backwards along with the identified cabin crew. Also, all community contacts of those travelers who have tested positive (during the quarantine period at home) will be subject to institutional quarantine at separate quarantine centers for 14 days and will be tested according to the Indian Medical Research Council protocol.

