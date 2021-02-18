Jagan Mohan Reddy- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said, if necessary, the State Assembly will adopt a resolution at the next Budget session to put pressure on the Center to stop the privatization of the Vissakhapatnam Steel Plant (Visakhapatnam) Jagan, who arrived in the city to attend Sri Sarada Peetham’s anniversary celebrations, held a meeting with representatives of 14 VSP employee unions, which was formed at the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee, during which he explained during his government’s efforts to stop the privatization of the steel plant. In the meeting that lasted for more than an hour, the Prime Minister made it clear that the plant falls under the jurisdiction of the Center and the State government has no role in its privatization. “Given the circumstances that led to the construction of the Visakhapatnam plant, we are trying to put pressure on the Center to stop its privatization,” he said. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the leaders of the Visakhapatnam Joint Steel Action Committee (VSP) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday Stating that he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps to be taken to revive the plant, Jagan said the VSP was incurring an additional cost of “4,000 per tonne” due to the lack of a dedicated ores ore mine. We have asked the Prime Minister to designate a closed mine in Odisha in VSP as the neighboring country has abundant iron deposits. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has five iron mines in Odisha and their lease period has expired. RINL owns 51 percent of the shares in the mines, while LIC, Center and Odisha Mineral Development Corporation hold the remaining shares. “We have to make an effort for RINL to get iron ore from the mines by renewing its lease,” Jagan explained. The state does not have abundant iron ore deposits and the available ore is of a low grade and is not suitable for VSP. “Taking into account all these factors, we have requested the distribution of a captive mine in Odisha. “Since one of the mines there has been given permission by the forest department, we hope that in the next four months, we will get a captive mine for the VSP,” he said. Regarding his discussions with South POSCO representatives in South Korea, which were misinterpreted by some sections, Jagan said, “I asked them to explore setting up a steel plant in Kadapa, Krishnapatnam or Bhavanapadu. I clearly told them that we have no objection to setting up the POSCO plant in any of the three countries, while emphasizing Kadapa.Since they did not participate in the bids for the Kadapa steel plant, they are strongly considering Krishnapatnam and Bhavanapadu.POSCO representatives even visited Krishnapatnam on Tuesday, “said the Prime Minister. Rs 4,000 kr Additional tonnage additives made by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant due to lack of a dedicated iron ore mine

