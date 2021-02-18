Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s car burnt down after fatal crash – Nairobi News





An image of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangis burning the vehicle, which was set on fire by angry residents of Ololulunga in Narok County after being involved in a road accident which left two alive. PHOTO | TRUE COVER

The official vehicle of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangis was destroyed on Wednesday evening by an angry mob after it hit and killed a boda-boda rider and his passenger Ololulunga, Narok County. The motorcyclist, Mr. John Saanyo and his 8-year-old son, died on the spot after being knocked down by the governor’s vehicle. The accident happened at 6:30 pm on the Tegero section of the Narok-Bomet road as Mr Maangi, his driver Stanley Gitonga and two aides headed for Nairobi from Kisii. All occupants of the vehicle escaped unharmed. According to Narok South Sub County police commander Chebe Kiambere the vehicle, a Toyota Prado, (registration number 45CG 028A) was heading towards Narok from Bomet. Burned vehicle “The vehicle collided with a boda-boda (registration number KMEW 733J) whose rider was carrying his 8-year-old son,” MsKiambere told reporters. She said the boda-boda rider was joining the Narok-Bomet highway from a supply road when he was knocked down by the vehicle mentioned. Residents of the angry area blocked the Bomet-Narok highway for hours and later set fire to the Maangis vehicle. The deputy governor also confirmed that his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with boda-boda. Arrested Unfortunately, we lost two people in the accident. They set fire to my vehicle when police tried to remove the two bodies from the scene, said Mr. Maangi in a telephone interview withnation. Hundreds of undisciplined riders stormed the scene and set fire to my vehicle. “We thank God that we are safe,” he said. The bodies of the father and his son were later transferred to Narok County and the Referral Hospital. At the time of writing, Narok South Sub County Commissioner Felix Kisalu was still at the scene of the accident trying to pull out the burnt car. The accident comes just two days after Maangi spent a night in police cells mobilizing youths to cause the burial of the ousted former Cabinet Ministers of Simeon Nyachae on Monday.

