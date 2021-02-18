Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to stop police from releasing investigative materials in the media





Climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for alleged involvement in the distribution of a pack of tools in support of the farmers’ protest, on Thursday moved to the Delhi High Court seeking to stop police from revealing any FIR-related investigative material to the media. filed against her. Lawyer Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said he is waiting for the case to be listed for hearing in the high court and then only he can comment on it. The petition also seeks to deter the media from publishing the content or extract of any alleged private conversation, including those on WhatsApp, between it and third parties. Delhi police, investigating the “Google toolkit” supporting farmer agitation split by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk were given pre-trial bail by the court. A Delhi court on February 14 had sent Ravi into five-day custody by police after the agency said it was seeking custody interrogation to investigate an alleged larger plot against the Indian government and to substantiate its alleged role in connection with the Khalistan movement. Ravi was arrested by a Delhi Police Cyell Cell team from Bengaluru on February 13 and was produced before a court here seeking police detention for seven days. While seeking custody of her, police had told the court that the activist allegedly edited the package of tools and many other people were involved in the case. The toolkit is a document created to explain each issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This may include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements. Earlier, Delhi Police had asked Google and several social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts in connection with the creators of the toolkit shared by the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter about farmers’ protest. The Cyber ​​Cell had set up a FIR against the “pro-Khalistan” creators of the package to wage a “social, cultural and economic war against the government of India”. The case against unnamed persons was registered under charges of criminal conspiracy, insurgency and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The toolkit was aimed at spreading discontent and resentment against the Indian government and creating disharmony between different social, religious and cultural groups, police had claimed. PTI HMP DV DV

