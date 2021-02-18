Hong Kong sees rush for starters as government pushes application to find contacts





<br /></p><p>

</p><p>

Online news

Justin Chan





Hong Kong (Reuters) – Electronic stores in Hong Kong have seen a sharp rise in demand for cheap flash phones as the government of Chinese-ruled cities eased coronavirus restrictions but pushed back on a tracking app that has raised privacy concerns. A staff member maintains a QR code for the COVID-19 “LeaveHomeSafe” application to track customer contacts at a restaurant following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu Consumers scan QR codes for COVID-19 “LeaveHomeSafe” app to track contacts in a restaurant following coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu QR codes for the “LeaveHomeSafe” application COVID-19 for tracking contacts are posted in a restaurant, after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu A staff member delivers a presentation of the COVID-19 “LeaveHomeSafe” application for tracking contacts in a restaurant following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu A staff member maintains a QR code for the COVID-19 “LeaveHomeSafe” application to track customer contacts at a restaurant following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu The former British colony saw anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019 and a comprehensive national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 in response, along with the arrest of most of its prominent pro-democracy activists. The rapid authoritarian turn taken by the government, which denies restricting the rights and freedoms of special administrative regions of 7.5 million inhabitants, has resulted in deep mistrust of public policies, including measures to curb the coronavirus. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said the app poses no privacy risks as it only stores data on users’ phones and no third party collects it. The app notifies users if they were in the same place with a person confirmed with COVID-19. I’m buying a lighted phone because the government clearly does not trust the people of Hong Kong, so why would I trust them? said Vincent, 28, an accountant who only gave his first name because of the sensitivity of the issue. Contacts tracking applications have raised similar privacy and trust issues worldwide, from Singapore to the United States. Hong Kong on Thursday lifted limits on how many people could sit together in restaurants at four by two and break time to eat at 22:00 by 6:00. Newly opened restaurants and venues, such as gyms or beauty salons, are required to write down customer details or ask them to scan a QR code with the LeaveHomeSafe app, which authorities use to track contacts. Civil servants were asked to scan the code before entering and leaving government offices. In the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po, a Mecca for cheap electronics, more than a dozen retailers told Reuters they have seen an increase in demand for older smartphones since last week, when the government announced plans to ease restrictions. People are just looking for a cheap smartphone that can run the LeaveHomeSafe app, said Wong, a saleswoman at Phone House, which said it sold 50 phones over the past week, compared to 10 or more common in the previous week. Other retailers reported a three- or four-fold increase in cheap phone sales. I have seen many more people asking and buying older phones during Chinese New Year, said Andy Kwok of Ah Ling Telecommunications. I had to tell you that the phone must be at least on Android 8 (for the app) to run. The most popular phone was the Samsung Galaxy J5, released in 2015, now selling for less than HK $ 300 ($ 38.70). The app has been downloaded 840,000 times since its launch last November, with more than 70,000 sites participating in the scheme, the government said this week. ($ 1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) Reporting by Justin Chan; Written by Marius Zaharia. Edited by Gerry Doyle Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters. 2020 Reuters All rights reserved.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos