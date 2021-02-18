International
LIVE: Telangana registers 163 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to University Hopkins coronavirus tracker.
UPDATED ON FEBRUARY 18, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Coronavirus load in India has exceeded 10.9 million, the total active cases in the country stand at 1.36 lakh with a total of 10.6 million recoveries, according to data from the health ministry.
The country reported a significant development as all Union (UT) states and territories recorded a drop in the number of active cases last month.
On the 34th day of vaccination and about 9.2 million beneficiaries were closed to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
With the growth of new mutant strains of Covid-19, the government on Wednesday issued new travel rules and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travelers to limit the spread of virus variants in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.
Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to University Hopkins coronavirus tracker. According to UN chief Antonio Guterres about 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Criticizing the ‘unequal and unfair’ distribution of vaccines, he said, 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all vaccines. The third blockade in the UK has helped control the spread of the virus, according to a study, but the prevalence of cases remains high. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at a cautious approach to reopening the economy.
Follow all updates here:
February 18, 2021 01:09 PM ISSHT
Telangana registers 163 new Covid-19 cases
Telangana registered 163 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cargo to 2,97,113, while two deaths brought the number to 1,622, the government said Thursday, the PTI reports.
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 12:47 PM ISSHT
Study reveals mutation in spike proteins makes coronavirus 8 times more contagious
The D614G mutation in the new coronavirus spike protein makes it up to eight times more contagious to human cells than the original virus originating in China, according to a study, reports PTI. Read more
February 18, 2021 12:25 PM ISSHT
India’s Bharat Biotech in the process of approving the Covid vaccine from 40 countries
India’s Bharat Biotech is in the process of submitting regulatory documents for the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in more than 40 countries, the company told Reuters late Wednesday, Reuters reports.
February 18, 2021 11:40 AM ISSHT
No new Covid-19 case in Arunchal since 2 days
Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any Covid-19 cases in the last two days, a senior health department official said on Thursday, PTI reports.
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 11:00 AM IS
Nepal approves Chinese Covid Vero Cell vaccine for urgent use
Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese Covid-19 Vero Cell vaccine for urgent use, a government official told Reuters, the second to be cleaned after the AstraZeneca product, Reuters reports.
February 18, 2021 10:37 AM ISSHT
Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil tests Covid-19 positively
Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources and NCP head of state Jayant Patil on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus, the PTI reports.
February 18, 2021 10:01 AM AMSHT
Mizoram reports 3 new Covid-19 cases
Three other people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, bringing the number to the state to 4,399, an official said Thursday, reports PTI.
February 18, 2021 09:17 AM ISSHT
India reports 12,881 new Covid-19 cases, 101 deaths in the last 24 hours
India reported 12,881 new Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s total Covid-19 number has exceeded 10.95 million, according to data from the health ministry
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 9:00 AM
Over 50% of patients with severe Covid-19 report heart damage
About 50 percent of patients who are hospitalized with severe Covid-19 and who show elevated levels of a protein called troponin cause damage to their hearts, ANI reports.
February 18, 2021 08:32 AM
Russia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine will arrive in Mexico this week
A first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 could arrive in Mexico as soon as Saturday, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 8:00 AM
Mexican police arrest 6 for trafficking Covid-19 vaccines
Police in northern Mexico arrested six people Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking fake coronavirus vaccines, the AP reports.
February 18, 2021 07:26 AM ISSHT
China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus
China reported 11 new cases of continental Covid-19 on February 17, official data showed on Thursday, from seven the day before but once again there were no infections transmitted in the country, reports Reuters.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]