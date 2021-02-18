Bharat Biotech of India follows COVID-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries





Photo Photo: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Bharat Biotech is in the process of submitting regulatory documents approving its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in more than 40 countries, the company told Reuters late Wednesday. We have submitted our documentation to Brazil and other countries and await their approval. We plan to export several million doses to Brazil, the company said in an email statement. COVAXIN pricing for international markets will be based on supply timelines, purchase commitments and procurement volumes, he added. Bharat Biotech, who told Reuters last Tuesday that he could export COVAXIN doses to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures for doses expected. export. The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc. to commercialize COVAXIN in the United States, which has seen the largest number of infections in the world. COVAXIN is one of two approved vaccines for emergency use in India, although efficacy data from its late-stage trial have not yet been published. Bharat Biotech expects results from an ongoing trial involving 25,800 participants in India by March alone, though the country’s drug regulator has called the vaccine safe and effective amid criticism from some doctors and health experts. COVAXIN is currently being used by India in its vaccination campaign, which has already covered more than 9 million health workers and aims to cover 300 million people by August. Bharat Biotech has supplied the government with 5.5 million doses and will sell another 4.5 million doses. India, with nearly 11 million cases of coronavirus, has the second highest number of infections in the world, although some experts believe the worst of the disease has passed in the country. Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Edited by Vinay Dwivedi

